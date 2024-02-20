Sports Museum is accepting entries for the 2024 Will McDonough Writing Contest

The Sports Museum at TD Garden is accepting entries from students in Grades 4 to 12 for the 2024 Will McDonough Writing Contest, an annual event held in honor of the late Boston Globe sportswriter.

This is the 20th year of the contest. More than 1,000 students participated last year.

Students may choose to submit a fiction or nonfiction essay about a sports topic of their choice, or write using one of the following prompts: great moments in sports, game changers, sports rivals, or looking back on the past 20 years of sports coverage and how it has changed.