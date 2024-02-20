Sports Museum is accepting entries for the 2024 Will McDonough Writing Contest

The Sports Museum at TD Garden is accepting entries from students in Grades 4 to 12 for the 2024 Will McDonough Writing Contest, an annual event held in honor of the late Boston Globe sportswriter.
This is the 20th year of the contest. More than 1,000 students participated last year.
Students may choose to submit a fiction or nonfiction essay about a sports topic of their choice, or write using one of the following prompts: great moments in sports, game changers, sports rivals, or looking back on the past 20 years of sports coverage and how it has changed.
Entry deadline is March 6. Winners will be announced March 18.
The Sports Museum and Boston Globe sports reporters and editors judge the contest.
Winning essays will be featured in the Will McDonough Exhibit in The Sports Museum. First-place winners will receive a Kindle and be invited to participate in an award ceremony with Boston Globe writers and editors, members of the McDonough family, and other special guests.
Online entry forms can be found on the contest’s web page, or printed entries can be mailed to Caroline Flynn at The Sports Museum at 100 Legends Way Boston 02114. Full guidelines for the contest are also available on The Sports Museum’s website.
McDonough was a sportswriter at the Globe for 41 years, covering everything from high schools to Boston’s pro teams, before retiring in 2001. He died in 2003 at age 67.
