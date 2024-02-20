5 points of emphasis from championship day at the Spartan Classic girls’ basketball tournament

Here are five observations from the afternoon championship matchups:

Three championship games were on Tuesday’s schedule. Among the crowd of spectators were several high school coaches getting in a final scout on potential tournament opponents.

LYNN — Winter showcases are a great chance for teams to make final impressions and test themselves ahead of the MIAA state tournament. The Spartan Classic, with 16 girls’ basketball teams competing at St. Mary’s, is a prime opportunity to compete and watch high-level basketball.

▪ Young St. Mary’s is growing up fast: The sixth-ranked Spartans had two seconds to get a bucket against Oliver Ames in the final game of the night. Coach Jeff Newhall designed a play that placed star Bella Owumi as the screener for sophomore Jillian Roberts, who had two points to that moment.

Roberts came up huge, using the screen to catch the ball at the baseline, spin around, and put up the winning floater in a 50-49 triumph.

“At first I was a little nervous, but I knew that coach drew up the play for a reason, we’re going to execute it correctly, and I just needed to finish that.”

It was an exhibition of Owumi’s selflessness and versatility (she still led with 17 points), as well as the Spartans’ depth. St. Mary’s has one senior and two juniors, but proved it can beat tough foes.

“We have a lot of young players on the bench, so just for them to see us accomplishing big things, it’s important for them,” Owumi said.

Newhall wants to see his team be more consistent with their confidence attacking and moving the ball. Freshman point guard Lily Norton (13 points) is part of that, and an important breakout piece.

“She’s been our most improved player from the start,” Newhall said.

▪ Oliver Ames has a squad full of weapons: The No. 15 Tigers (14-6) fell just short in the thriller vs. St. Mary’s, but gave a stellar effort that highlighted the balanced roster.

Avery Gamble (17 points) hit a deep 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds left that nearly won the game. Sarah Hilliard finished off layups en route to 12 points, and the whole team played sound team defense. Sisters Kaydence and Kamryn Derba can also catch fire at any moment. Keep the Tigers in mind amid a Division 2 filled with parity.

▪ Pentucket can overwhelm teams with defense and shooting: The Panthers (19-1) took down Whitman-Hanson 53-37 in their championship matchup, using a 25-2 run in the second half to blow the game open. Senior Gabby Belacqua tallied 18 points, but it was a balanced effort. Pentucket can put out multiple lineups with five 3-point shooters, and their spacing presents a daunting challenge.

“In the beginning of the season, I’m gonna be honest, like everyone wasn’t super confident,” Bellacqua said. “Then we started getting in the gym, taking more shots, trying to make our team more versatile. We have been having younger kids play, getting into a really deep bench, and I think that helped a lot this game.”

Pentucket also played aggressive defense and started the contest by trapping Whitman-Hanson’s ball-handler when they crossed half-court. Their commitment to switching effectively also helped them stall the opponent in the second half.

“They were hurting us with pick-and-roll,” coach John McNamara said. “But we got the tempo going on the defensive end and were moving up and down the court on offense, and I think that rattled them a bit.”

▪ Whitman-Hanson is young but dangerous in Division 2: Though Whitman-Hanson came out on the wrong end of the Panther vs. Panther (Pentucket) matchup, it still proved itself as a team to be wary of in Division 2. They rolled past ninth-ranked Billerica, 63-38, in the opening round on Sunday. The Panthers play a short rotation with no seniors, but have size throughout most of the lineup. Sophomore Jenna Mishou led the team in the loss with 15 points and is unique with her post-player size and guard-like speed. Dylan Hurley, a sophomore point guard, can shoot and attack off the dribble, and finished with 11 points.

▪ Malden Catholic is ready for the Division 1 leap: Malden Catholic makes the massive jump from Division 4 to Division 1 this season, and thanks to a stifling press defense, the team appears ready for the challenge.

The Lancers took down Fontbonne, 54-48, in the first of Tuesday’s championship games. Their 2-2-1 press helped them overcome a 27-16 deficit to beat their Catholic Conference rival.

“The girls anticipate well, and they talk, because if they don’t all rotate at the same time, it doesn’t work,” Malden Catholic coach Jay Keane said.

Maya Joseph led in the victory with 11 points and Marcella Bonfardeci added 10 points. Malden Catholic (12-8) was ranked No. 21 in Division 21 as of the MIAA’s Tuesday power rankings update, but higher seeds would be wise not to overlook their new opponent.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.