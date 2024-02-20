Bill Belichick is portrayed as the villain in ‘The Dynasty,’ but he deserves better

The docuseries does deliver behind-the-scenes footage and fresh perspectives on the Patriots’ dynasty of 2000-20. But there is an obvious villain, and it’s Bill Belichick.

The 10-part docuseries about the Patriots being rolled out now on Apple TV+ is named “The Dynasty.”

Man, oh man, is this series rough on the Patriots’ former head coach.

Danny Amendola and Rob Gronkowski dumped on Belichick for making life miserable for players. Belichick is ripped mercilessly for Spygate, and for benching Malcolm Butler in the Super Bowl, and for writing a love letter to Donald Trump before the 2016 presidential election. The gloomy music that played every time Belichick’s face appeared on screen was straight out of a Disney movie.

And the entire 10th episode, which debuts March 15, is essentially dedicated to blaming Belichick for driving Brady out of Foxborough and to Tampa Bay in 2020.

Leading the charge is Robert Kraft, who portrays himself as Brady’s white knight.

“Tom and I had a number of discussions about how Bill treated him,” said Kraft, who is shown to have a bust of Brady’s head on his office desk. “Basically, it was a silent relationship. It was just totally dysfunctional.”

The team owner portrays himself as an innocent bystander to the Brady-Belichick feud. When a producer asks Kraft if Brady would still be a Patriot if Belichick had left the team, Kraft replied, “Yes, I feel pretty strongly about that.”

Team president Jonathan Kraft adds that Brady going to the Buccaneers “wasn’t what I personally wanted, I know it wasn’t what my dad wanted, but it really had run its course.”

OK. We get it. It’s all Belichick’s fault.

“The Dynasty” is presented as the work of author Jeff Benedict, but the final screen on all 10 episodes says otherwise:

“Copyright Kraft Dynasty LLC 2024 … The copyright holder is the author of this cinematographic or audiovisual work.”

Not Patriots Dynasty. Kraft Dynasty. This is the Krafts’ version of events.

The Krafts essentially dance on Belichick’s grave a month after firing him. The whole thing is unseemly.

The Krafts should be better than this. Belichick certainly deserves better after a 24-year tenure that will go down as one of the greatest coaching runs in NFL history.

Even if you believe, as I do, that Brady was mostly responsible for the Patriots’ incredible success, Belichick doesn’t deserve to have his reputation dragged through the mud by the very people who profited immensely off his success.

This docuseries is not the first instance of the Krafts trying to dump everything on Belichick. Two weeks ago, Robert Kraft gathered a couple of local reporters at the Super Bowl to blame Belichick for the team’s low cash spending the past few years.

The comments mirrored ones he made last March, when Kraft said, “Bill in 24 years has never come to me and not gotten everything he’s wanted.”

And Jerod Mayo’s introductory press conference Jan. 11 was sprinkled with shots at how Belichick ran his program. Kraft, unprompted, said Belichick “had control over every decision — every coach we hire, the organization reports to him on the draft, and how much money we spend.” How much money we spend.

That’s at least three times in 11 months that Kraft tried to pin the Patriots’ spending on Belichick.

“The Dynasty,” though, takes the Belichick bashing to a new level. Kraft reminds viewers at every turn how difficult Belichick was to work with. Brady’s sisters criticize Belichick for treating their brother too harshly. Several players took turns bashing Belichick for benching Butler in the Super Bowl.

Gronkowski and Amendola, especially, take Belichick to task for the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, the joyless program Belichick ran in Foxborough, for creating a rift with trainer Alex Guerrero, and for pushing Brady out (though I did love Amendola turning the tables on Belichick with this quip: “I could’ve gotten the kid from Foxborough High School to tell you that you shouldn’t have let Tom Brady go”).

Belichick did participate in the series, but only in a perfunctory sense. He and confidant Ernie Adams showed zero interest in providing insight into Spygate, Butler’s benching, and Brady’s departure. It looked like he was being interviewed at gunpoint.

A scene in the final episode perfectly illustrates Kraft’s intent to pin everything on Belichick. The producer asks Brady what was discussed when Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen visited Kraft’s home in the spring of 2018.

“There are some things I’d like to keep to myself,” Brady says.

The show then cuts to Kraft, who immediately blabs about everything.

“I heard Gisele say, ‘That effin’ Belichick, he doesn’t treat my Tommy like a man,’ ” Kraft said. “I realized how bad the situation was, and I said, ‘Tommy, if you want to go, I’ll work it out so you can go.’ ”

“The Dynasty” goes to great lengths to portray Kraft and Brady in a positive light. One episode begins with Rupert Murdoch waxing poetic about Kraft and his leadership. Another episode rips Belichick for supporting Trump, while glossing over that Kraft has also been an ardent Trump supporter who even flew on Air Force One. The Deflategate episode doesn’t mention The Wells Report In Context, or how the Krafts wouldn’t let the NFL do follow-up interviews with “The Deflator.”

The episode about the 28-3 comeback over the Falcons is Brady hagiography that barely mentions the contributions of the 52 other Patriots. The Deflategate episode portrays Brady as a helpless victim who just wanted the whole thing to end, never mentioning Judge Richard Berman, Brady getting his suspension delayed for a season, and carrying on his lawsuit for two years until he realized that the US Supreme Court wouldn’t take up his case.

No counter-narratives are offered — like, say, that the Patriots may have been guilty and obstinate during Deflategate.

In the final episode, Kraft casually mentions that because the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII against the Rams with their defense, that “at that point, Tommy understood that Bill would be the head coach for a number of years going forward.”

The statement is never challenged or probed. If Kraft was so adamant about wanting Brady to finish his career as a Patriot, why didn’t he try harder?

“The Dynasty” is supposed to be a celebration of the Patriots’ incredible 20-year run, but serves as a vehicle for the Krafts to absolve themselves of any blame and dump everything on Belichick.

It’s gross. Belichick deserves better than this.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.