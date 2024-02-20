Bruins turned to their stalwarts to get things turned around

David Pastrnak , Brad Marchand , Charlie McAvoy , and Jeremy Swayman — call them the core four — all came up aces when the game was on the line.

The Bruins scuffled into Monday’s matinee on a four-game losing streak but shuffled out of TD Garden and off to Western Canada Tuesday with an Eastern Conference-leading 77 points after a thrilling 4-3 shootout victory.

The Stars were in town, but it was Boston’s stars that shined brightest.

Pastrnak scored with Swayman pulled late in the third to force overtime. Marchand scored in the shootout to force extra rounds. McAvoy scored in the ninth round to force the Stars to match. Swayman stopped eight straight shootout bids to force frustration from the Stars.

Busting out of an individual slump can sometimes be easy. A fluky goal, a big hit, or a spectacular save can often shake a player out of his doldrums.

When an entire team is struggling, it takes a collective effort to right the ship. That’s what happened Monday. It was the kind of performance Jim Montgomery referred to after the loss to Seattle last Thursday night when asked about overcoming adversity.

“You come out of it together,” said the coach. “And it’s whether it’s special teams, whether it’s a goaltender who comes out and plays an incredible game for you. Your power play goes 3 for 4. That’s how you come out. You come out of it as a team. You never come out of it individually. You come out with a great performance, maybe by a couple of individuals.”

Said individuals stepped up against Dallas.

They dug deep when needed, especially Swayman, the All-Star goalie who stood on his head in the shootout, outdueling fellow All-Star Jake Oettinger in the Dallas cage.

“My favorite moments baby, that’s why I play,” said Swayman of the shootout. “It’s pretty special facing Oettinger, too. Obviously, we’ve got a great friendship and seeing him just hold the fort down at the other end, you knew you had to rise to the occasion, so just one of those games that you’re going to remember for a long time, and I enjoyed it, man.

“It was really special to do that at home, especially after this [stretch] that we’ve had and not getting games that we want to win in front of these fans. So, really special to get an emotional win like that in front of our fans.”

The postseason is still a ways off, but a victory over a quality club — Dallas leads the Central with 77 points — is a confidence booster.

“That’s the type of game that we’re going to see more often here down the stretch,” said Marchand. “Teams that are built for playoffs and are playoff-ready and they compete hard and are physical.

“So it was a great test for us tonight. Great to come out on top finally. We’ve had a few lately that we’ve had good games and didn’t get the results, but it’s good to get that one.”

Lohrei gets the call

The Bruins recalled defenseman Mason Lohrei from Providence Tuesday, and he’ll be with the club for their four-game trip that begins Wednesday in Edmonton.

Lohrei’s presence likely means Hampus Lindholm will miss some time after the workhorse defenseman left Monday’s game following a knee-on-knee collision with Dallas’s Ty Dellandrea.

The 23-year-old Lohrei has 3 goals and 6 points in 27 games with Boston this season.

Go West

The Bruins’ next five games are against Western Conference teams. They are 14-4-6 against the West this season ... The Bruins are 6-0-1 in their last seven home games against Dallas ... The Bruins have eight players with at least 10 goals (Pastrnak, Marchand, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Jake DeBrusk, Pavel Zacha, James van Riemsdyk, and Danton Heinen). Only the Red Wings (11), Canucks (10), and Devils and Stars (9) have more ... Van Riemsdyk is on track to play in his 1,000th game March 5 against the Oilers at TD Garden.

