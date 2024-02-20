There is only one acceptable end to the Celtics season, and that is Banner No. 18

The Green are the clear favorites to take home the NBA championship and finally raise Banner No. 18 after flirting with it heavily. Blessed with the most talented team in the NBA and the presence of two All-NBA wing players in their prime, there is only one acceptable end to this Celtics season. It’s confetti or failure on Causeway Street.

The Boston sports team now saddled with that win-it-all weight is the Boston Celtics.

Relishing and reliving the halcyon days of the Patriots supremacy constitutes the appeal of the docuseries “The Dynasty” airing on Apple TV+. But the series also serves as a refresher and a reminder of the yearly championship-or-bust burden of expectations the Patriots faced from 2004-19 — the zero-sum nature of their seasons.

That might feel harsh, and there are those who reflexively reject such binaries. I now recognize the “enjoy the ride” delegation. But it’s the reality of golden opportunity and the Celtics season, which has been brilliant and brilliantly entertaining through the All-Star break with balletic ball movement, high-level hoops, and the league’s best record (43-12).

The time is now for the Celtics. They’ve lost two conference finals Game 7s on their home floor since 2018, including last year against the eighth-seeded Miami Heat, and squandered away the 2022 NBA Finals against an aging Golden State Warriors club. It’s never going to look better than this. There are no more excuses.

The supporting cast for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is elite with Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, who won a championship in Milwaukee, and elder statesman Al Horford. The training wheels are off coach Joe Mazzulla, who has made strides toward conventional coaching, thank God. The rest of the East looks vulnerable.

The Celtics are on hoops hiatus until Thursday when they begin the remainder of their season in Chicago against the Bulls. But those 27 contests are nothing more than a prelude to their real season, the only one that matters, the one that will define them, the postseason.

That’s the way it was for the Patriots during the Tom Brady era. Once the Brady-Bill Belichick Patriots romped to their second Super Bowl crown in 2003, proving 2001 wasn’t a fluke, every season was measured by one thing — lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

From a reputation standpoint, no one has more riding on getting over the hoops hump than Tatum, the Celtics perennial MVP candidate. The 25-year-old front man was asked at the NBA All-Star Game festivities whether once the dwindling sand in the hourglass of LeBron James’s career runs out he could see becoming the Face of the NBA.

“Absolutely. I think the league is in a great place right now, the amount of high-character guys, the amount of talent throughout the NBA,” said Tatum. “I think the league is a great place.

“But when LeBron retires, the face of the league, that’s tough. But we win a championship, I got something to say about it. I know that.”

If the Celtics win a title, Tatum does have something to say about it. If he can’t elevate his game and his team to the parquet promise land this time, then people with have a lot to say about him — and it won’t be flattering.

If the Celtics don’t win the title, Tatum will be the face of greatness unfulfilled. He will be the NBA superstar equivalent of the best active golfer to never win a major. His name will get mentioned in the same sentence as cursed San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

The stars are aligned for Tatum and Co., literally. The Celtics have three players averaging more than 20 points per game — Tatum (27.1), Brown (22), and Porzingis, who has been a revelation, averaging 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks since arriving in a trade that exiled Dear Leader Marcus Smart.

The questions about whether Tatum and Brown can coexist have been quieted; Brown has willingly taken a backseat to both Tatum and Porzingis at times.

Boston is the only team in the NBA with a double-digit per-game point differential, a league-best 10.1. The Celtics boast the league’s top offensive rating, averaging 120.8 points per 100 possessions. They’re third in defensive rating, allowing 110.5 points per 100 possessions.

One potential issue is that even with Porzingis able to post up they rank 28th in the percentage of points in the paint at just 46.3 percent. The only teams worse than that are the Trail Blazers and the Grizzlies, who have combined for a 35-75 record. Meanwhile, no team in the league relies on more of its points via the 3-pointer than the Celtics. Boston gets 40.4 percent of its points via the three.

It’s a philosophical gamble that could have the Green rolling snake eyes again.

Last season in losing the conference finals to Miami, Tatum (11 of 47, 23.4 percent) and Brown (7 of 43, 16.3 percent) combined to make just 20 percent of their 90 3-point attempts, offering more bricks than the Freedom Trail.

Tatum turned his ankle early in Game 7 and got an immediate pass from the Parishioners of the Parquet. He wasn’t Pistons legend Isiah Thomas lighting up the Lakers on an even worse ankle turn in the 1988 NBA Finals. JT mustered 14 points on 13 shots as the Celtics lost by 19. Brown was 1 for 9 from beyond the arc and fumbled his way to eight turnovers.

For the series, Tatum averaged 3.7 turnovers and Brown averaged 3.6. That’s fitting because the theme for the Celtics is dropping the ball on opportunities for Banner 18.

Tatum turns 26 next month, but it’s unclear how long the Celtics — already deep into the second luxury tax apron — can keep this abundance of riches core. It might only be a two-year window.

Holiday has a $39.4 million player option he’s expected to decline. The Celtics will have to ink him to an extension. White has one year left on his deal after this season and has played his way into a substantial raise. The athletic biological clock is ticking on Horford, who turns 38 in June.

This July it will be Tatum’s turn to sign a $300 million-plus supermax extension.

Those chronological and economic circumstances heighten the urgency for the Celtics to win a championship this season.

They make this season banner or bust.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist.