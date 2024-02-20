Midseason evaluations of the Celtics: The reserves

▪ Al Horford. To get a good gauge of what Horford means to this team, watch coach Joe Mazzulla’s initial reaction when he is asked about Horford in a postgame press conference. There is almost always some combination of smiling and shaking his head in wonder.

The Celtics surged into the All-Star break with a six-game winning streak that gave them a six-game lead over the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference with just 27 games left. They’re positioned to secure the No. 1 seed with time to spare. Here’s a look at how the team’s reserves helped them get to this point.

Horford, who turns 38 in June, had started every game of his Celtics career prior to this season. He is technically a bench player now, but has actually started 22 games because of injuries and rest days. But he remains effective in both roles, even though less is asked of him now.

His 11.2 usage rate is the lowest of his career, but his 28.8 assist ratio — assists per 100 possessions used — is a career high. In other words, he is making the most of his chances. On defense, the Celtics continue to trust Horford to switch onto smaller guards. Even though they’ve tried to use their speed against him, he remains agile for his age and size, and he uses his length to be disruptive.

After a slightly cool start from the 3-point line, Horford is up to 40.9 percent, and he is firing away from the shorter corners at a higher frequency. His true shooting percentage of 62.8 — a metric that factors in the 3-point shot — is the second-highest of his career.

Al Horford is going strong as he approaches his 38th birthday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

▪ Payton Pritchard. A year ago, Pritchard was frustrated because he had not been traded to a team that could give him more opportunity. But the Celtics kept him to prepare for a situation such as this one. They felt comfortable trading Marcus Smart in the Kristaps Porzingis deal in part because they believed Pritchard would help fill the backcourt void.

Pritchard is averaging a career-high 20.7 minutes and shooting 38 percent from the 3-point line. But he has become much more than a marksman. Mazzulla often turns to Pritchard in key spots when the Celtics need a jolt of energy or full-court pressure — roles Smart once filled — and he is averaging 1.6 offensive rebounds per 36 minutes, more than Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Jrue Holiday.

▪ Luke Kornet. Kornet has turned into a true success story. Just two seasons ago, he was under contract with the Celtics’ G League affiliate in Maine after several NBA chances fizzled. Now, he’s a key part of the rotation for the championship favorites.

The 7-foot-2-inch center has earned Mazzulla’s trust at both ends of the court. He has been a reliable finisher around the rim, shooting a career-best 68.9 percent from the field, and he is a capable rim protector. Opponents are shooting just 53.6 percent when defended by Kornet within 6 feet of the hoop, 7.9 points below their average in those spots.

Kornet will get plenty of opportunities down the stretch as the Celtics prioritize rest for Porzingis and Horford, but Mazzulla also continues to experiment with double-big lineups. One has shown promise: Porzingis and Kornet have appeared in 19 games together, and the Celtics have outscored opponents by 25.6 points per 100 possessions with them both on the court.

▪ Sam Hauser. When Danilo Gallinari tore an ACL prior to last season, the Celtics were not compelled to add shooting because they believed they had a capable replacement in Hauser. It was the right call.

Hauser is shooting 41.2 percent from the 3-point line and getting even better looks than he did a year ago, thanks in large part to the additions of talent elsewhere on the roster. This year, 76 percent of his 3-pointers have come without a defender within 4 feet, compared with 69.2 percent last year. Hauser has worked to generate a quicker release while also keeping the ball high on the catch.

He has avoided slumps, too. He has shot between 39.7 and 46 percent from beyond the arc in each of this season’s first four full months.

The Celtics have outscored opponents by 3.2 points per 100 possessions with Hauser on the court, trailing only Derrick White among regular rotation players. Interestingly, the boost has come on defense, where they are 3.4 points per 100 possessions better with Hauser on the floor. This could partly be attributed to opponents going out of their way to hunt perceived mismatches against Hauser, perhaps compromising their usual attacks.

▪ Oshae Brissett. Prior to the trade deadline, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said he believed the team needed extra wing depth. But then he pointed out that perhaps the player they needed was already on the roster, an apparent nod to Brissett.

Brissett’s long-range shot remains an adventure despite opponents giving him plenty of space to operate there. But he has given the Celtics a burst with his hustle and energy, particularly when he crashes for offensive rebounds before finding open 3-point shooters.

It’s unlikely that Brissett will be called upon for meaningful playoff action, but he should absorb plenty of minutes down the stretch to help keep the stars fresh. Also, he’s a good locker-room presence.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.