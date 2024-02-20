Damien Lamb backstops No. 20 Newburyport boys’ hockey to tournament shutout of Andover

From there, the hosts were off and running.

Newburyport senior defenseman Caden Eiserman fired a shot wide intentionally to avoid traffic in front. The rebound off the far boards careened out front to senior Owen Kreuz, who jumped at the opportunity and one-timed a snap into the open net.

No. 20 Newburyport defeated Andover, 3-0, to win the Newburyport Bank Classic Bresnahan division at Henry Graf Skating Rink.

Junior goaltender Damien Lamb, a first year starter, won tournament MVP, stopping all 15 shots he faced as he defended the home ice in front of a boisterous student section.

“He made a couple of big stops there that could have got it to a one goal game,” said Newburyport coach Paul Yameen. “He’s been big for us all year. I can’t say enough about the kid, he’s been excellent.”

Senior Jackson DeVivo ripped a wrist shot from the right circle to extend the lead in the second period for his 13th goal of the season. Senior defenseman Mason Childs ripped a shorthanded empty-net goal from his own circle to seal the victory late in the third period.

Alongside Childs and Eiserman, defensemen William Forrest and Graham Luskin were exceptional for the Clippers (16-4-1), creating turnovers at their own blue line and disrupting opposing forwards on the rush.

“It was a great performance from everybody,” said Yameen. “I thought we played three solid periods and when we do that, we can be a pretty good team.”

Sophomore goaltender Vinny D’Urso made 29 saves for the Warriors (11-8-1).

Marblehead 2, Triton 1 — After an 0-6 start to the season, Marblehead has caught fire.

Second period goals by James Caeran and Toby Grenier propelled Marblehead to victory in the Newburyport Bank Classic Fournier division championship at Henry Graf Skating Rink.

Caeran, a junior with terrific speed, scored with a wrist shot from the right circle to even the contest in the second period after junior Connor Rumph tallied for the Vikings (11-9-0). Grenier slipped one through the armpit that dribbled in a minute and 12 seconds later, putting the Magicians (12-9-1) ahead for good.

“Everyone stepped it up a notch. Everyone found the next level tonight, which is good,” said Marblehead coach Mark Marfione. “Kids, whatever their next step was, a lot of them took it. The defensemen were playing better with the puck, being more confident. The forecheck was better, getting pucks out.”

Junior goaltender Leo Burdge made 21 saves to secure tournament MVP.

“Leo’s there, he always makes the saves when you need him to,” said Marfione. “He’s very steady, the kids trust him a lot.”