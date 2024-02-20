Rafael Devers, the fans’ champion, prods management to fill Red Sox’ needs

The 27-year-old third basemen put aside his usual happy-go-lucky persona Tuesday, telling reporters that ownership should have invested more in the team after consecutive last-place finishes.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Are you a Red Sox fan who believes the team should have done more to improve the roster this season?

It would be an exaggeration to say Devers called out the front office. That’s not his style. This was more of a prod.

But Devers was more animated, confident, and direct with his opinions during a 20-minute conversation with reporters than ever before in his career.

Advertisement

“I know what we needed last year. I know what we needed this year,” Devers said. “A lot of teams need a lot of players. I can’t control what they do. I just can control what I do … I think they need to make an adjustment.”

Devers laughed when asked what the Sox needed.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“Everybody knows what we need,” he said. “You know what we need and they know what we need. It’s just some things that I can’t say out loud. Everybody who knows the organization and knows the game knows what we need.”

That’s starting pitching, of course. It’s something the Sox could fix with a free agent signing of Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell. But the team so far has stuck to a payroll that is approximately $20 million less than last season.

Devers said he has spoken to ownership about his concerns.

Is he frustrated?

“Of course, of course,” said Devers, who speaks English when bantering with reporters but prefers the help of team translator Carlos Villoria-Benítez for formal interviews.

“At the end of the year, when you go home early, when you know you had a chance to be in the race or at least competing to make a playoff run and they don’t give you the push and the help that the team needed at the time, it stings.”

Advertisement

Devers already has a ring and a long-term contract. Whatever happens next, he’ll be fine. This was about wanting more for the team.

“I care deeply about this organization,” he said. “I love this organization so much and I want us to win. I want us to win right now. I want us to win in the future, and that’s something that’s on my mind.

“But I can’t control what they do. I can just control what I do on the field, and I think that’s pretty good.”

A lot has changed with their Red Sox since Rafael Devers and Alex Cora celebrated winning the 2018 World Series together. Harry How/Getty Images

Manager Alex Cora walked a tightrope when asked about the comments, saying he was proud of Devers for speaking up without necessarily endorsing his message. The manager, after all, is part of management.

“It’s his opinion and we have to respect that,” Cora said. “Second, he’s not afraid to talk to [the media], which is awesome.”

As the player with the longest Red Sox tenure on the roster, Devers has been prodded by Cora in recent years to be more of a presence in the clubhouse. It’s a role he has resisted, in part because of his age.

That excuse has vanished. He has little choice but to make his voice heard.

“That’s something I need to embrace because I’m one of the veteran guys in the clubhouse,” Devers said. “I know I can help with my experience. I can help the younger guys become better baseball players. If they need me, I’ll be there for them.”

Advertisement

That part of the game can’t be quantified but is vital for successful teams.

“I liked the fact that he sat here and he talked and he was open about it,” Cora said. “He’s not a kid anymore.”

The 10-year, $313.5 million extension Devers agreed to last year made him the face of the franchise whether he likes it or not.

Devers first joined the Red Sox in 2013 when he was a 16-year-old Dominican prodigy. He now has the same locker in the JetBlue Park clubhouse that David Ortiz once occupied.

He’s been a champion and an All-Star and is already 13th in franchise history with 172 home runs.

“Sometimes I have to be that guy,” Devers said.

That time came Tuesday. Were the right people listening?

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.