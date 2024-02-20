fb-pixelMIAA girls' hockey: Peabody's Ava Buckley fuels an unbeaten week Skip to main content
EMass girls’ hockey: An MVP and more, Peabody’s Ava Buckley headlines Players of the Week

By Mike Puzzanghera Globe Correspondent,Updated February 20, 2024, 58 minutes ago
Bruce Bennett/Getty

Ava Buckley, Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading —– Honored as the Northeast Hockey League MVP, the Peabody junior powered the No. 10 Tanners to a 3-0-0 week. She had a goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Marblehead, provided two goals and two helpers in a 7-0 win over Medford, then added another tally with two assists in a 5-0 victory over Bishop Fenwick.

Hannah D’Angelo, Pembroke — It was a five-goal week for the sophomore, who scored a hat trick in a 5-4 win over Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake before adding two more tallies in a 7-0 victory against Hanover.

Julia Flynn, Franklin — The junior captain rifled in three goals in Wednesday’s 4-0 win over Latin Academy/Fontbonne before scoring again in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Leominster.

Claire Griffith, Bishop Feehan —– The freshman defender scored her first varsity goal in a 4-0 win over Mansfield/OA/Foxboro Saturday, then followed with her second in Monday’s 5-2 win over the same team.

Lily Schmalz, Needham — With a pair of shorthanded goals and two assists, the senior captain willed the Rockets to a 4-1 win over Medfield on Saturday. She added a goal and an assist in Thursday’s 8-2 triumph over the Newton co-op.

