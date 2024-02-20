fb-pixelEMass girls’ hockey: Back on track, Duxbury is No. 1 in Globe Top 20. - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
GIRLS' HOCKEY: TOP 20

EMass girls’ hockey: Back on track, Duxbury is No. 1 in Globe Top 20.

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,Updated February 20, 2024, 39 minutes ago
Sarah Francis and Notre Dame Academy shot to No. 2 in the Globe Top 20 with its overtime win over St. Mary's Tuesday.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

With three straight wins, shutting out Notre Dame-Hingham and Canton, and topping Archbishop Williams, Duxbury is back on top of the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ hockey poll.

NDA earns the No. 2 spot with its thrilling overtime win over St. Mary’s, previously top-ranked, in the Hingham Showcase Tuesday. St. Mary’s tops to third.

No. 4 Falmouth continues to rule the Cape after its Lobster Pot title win, and once-beaten Burlington rounds out the top five. Hingham jumps from 12th to ninth thanks to a six-game winning streak.

No. 12 Methuen/Tewksbury, No. 14 Winthrop, No. 15 Pembroke and No. 16 Shrewsbury all make one spot leaps in the poll this week. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

Advertisement

The Globe’s Top 20 poll

The Globe poll as of Feb. 20, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Duxbury18-3-02
2.Notre Dame (Hingham)12-4-23
3.St. Mary’s18-2-11
4.Falmouth19-2-14
5.Burlington16-1-25
6.Malden Catholic12-3-46
7.Lincoln-Sudbury17-2-17
8.Nauset15-2-18
9.Hingham15-5-112
10.Peabody16-3-09
11.Belmont13-2-310
12.Methuen14-4-113
13.Milton16-3-111
14.Winthrop11-3-215
15.Pembroke15-4-016
16.Shrewsbury10-4-517
17.Canton17-4-114
18.Bishop Feehan10-9-318
19.Westwood13-4-019
20.Dedham13-4-220

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.

Boston Globe Today