EMass girls’ hockey: Back on track, Duxbury is No. 1 in Globe Top 20.

With three straight wins, shutting out Notre Dame-Hingham and Canton, and topping Archbishop Williams, Duxbury is back on top of the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ hockey poll.
NDA earns the No. 2 spot with its thrilling overtime win over St. Mary’s, previously top-ranked, in the Hingham Showcase Tuesday. St. Mary’s tops to third.
No. 4 Falmouth continues to rule the Cape after its Lobster Pot title win, and once-beaten Burlington rounds out the top five. Hingham jumps from 12th to ninth thanks to a six-game winning streak.
No. 12 Methuen/Tewksbury, No. 14 Winthrop, No. 15 Pembroke and No. 16 Shrewsbury all make one spot leaps in the poll this week. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 poll
The Globe poll as of Feb. 20, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
|No.
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1.
|Duxbury
|18-3-0
|2
|2.
|Notre Dame (Hingham)
|12-4-2
|3
|3.
|St. Mary’s
|18-2-1
|1
|4.
|Falmouth
|19-2-1
|4
|5.
|Burlington
|16-1-2
|5
|6.
|Malden Catholic
|12-3-4
|6
|7.
|Lincoln-Sudbury
|17-2-1
|7
|8.
|Nauset
|15-2-1
|8
|9.
|Hingham
|15-5-1
|12
|10.
|Peabody
|16-3-0
|9
|11.
|Belmont
|13-2-3
|10
|12.
|Methuen
|14-4-1
|13
|13.
|Milton
|16-3-1
|11
|14.
|Winthrop
|11-3-2
|15
|15.
|Pembroke
|15-4-0
|16
|16.
|Shrewsbury
|10-4-5
|17
|17.
|Canton
|17-4-1
|14
|18.
|Bishop Feehan
|10-9-3
|18
|19.
|Westwood
|13-4-0
|19
|20.
|Dedham
|13-4-2
|20
