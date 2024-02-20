EMass girls’ hockey: Back on track, Duxbury is No. 1 in Globe Top 20.

With three straight wins, shutting out Notre Dame-Hingham and Canton, and topping Archbishop Williams, Duxbury is back on top of the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ hockey poll.

NDA earns the No. 2 spot with its thrilling overtime win over St. Mary’s, previously top-ranked, in the Hingham Showcase Tuesday. St. Mary’s tops to third.

No. 4 Falmouth continues to rule the Cape after its Lobster Pot title win, and once-beaten Burlington rounds out the top five. Hingham jumps from 12th to ninth thanks to a six-game winning streak.