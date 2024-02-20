With nine freshmen on its 17-player roster, the Falmouth girls’ hockey team is well-served by its youthful makeup

As Winthrop picked up speed and pressured the Falmouth net, freshman goalie Aspen Devlin lunged left to make a quick pad save. But there was a rebound.

After suffering a shutout loss to Canton, the Falmouth girls’ hockey team was determined to protect its one-goal lead at Winthrop Saturday.

In a split second, Devlin flopped onto her other side and coolly tapped an airborne puck away from the crease, drawing a mixed reaction of furious applause and groans from the crowd.

As an eighth grader, Devlin was the backup at Falmouth, with the Clippers leaning on senior Lucy Armour, now at New England College.

This winter, as the team’s only goalie,the 14-year-old boasts an 19-2-1 record, with a 2.61 goals against average, and three shutouts — making it look easy.

“Last year, I kind of eased into [the role] a little bit because I was the backup,” Devlin said. “This year, I kind of have a lot of experience already as a freshman, so I think it’s going pretty good.”

Devlin is one of nine freshmen on a 17-player roster, which otherwise comprises one eighth grader, one sophomore, three juniors — one of whom is Devlin’s older sister, Rylie — and three sophomores. Despite their youth, the Clippers have secured a spot among the state’s top teams this season, with a No. 4 ranking in this week’s Globe Top 20 girls’ hockey poll and second in the MIAA Division 2 power rankings.

“ ‘It’s great what they’ve accomplished with so many kids that are 13 and 14 years old. It’s pretty impressive’ Falmouth girls' hockey coach Brian Ferreira, on the youthful makeup of his team's roster

“This is the youngest team I’ve ever had,” said coach Brian Ferreira, in his ninth season. “It’s great what they’ve accomplished with so many kids that are 13 and 14 years old. It’s pretty impressive … how much these kids have stepped up to the high school level and been successful.”

The freshmen have been instrumental in Falmouth’s success. They, along with eighth-grader Violet Cox, account for a third of the Clippers’ 109 goals.

Center Maeve Turner is third in points (15 goals, 16 assists). Defender Rylin Briggs ranks second in freshmen with 19 points, followed by defenders Hadley Vieira and Estelle Duffany (7 apiece).

“[The freshmen] all have pretty good confidence, and I think they all show up every day and work hard, whether they’re playing or not,” said senior forward Avery Johnsen, who co-captains the team with Jane Hostetter and Gabrielle Ferreira. “That’s a big part of why they’ve been so successful — just their hard work and dedication to the team.”

So what’s the key to that confidence? Longstanding, off-ice relationships.

Aside from playing on various youth hockey teams, and skating as eighth-graders, several of the freshmen, including Devlin and Turner, played varsity field hockey last fall,. where Johnsen was also as captain.

“As captain, I got wicked close with all of the freshmen. Watching them through field hockey season, they all worked really hard to get on varsity, and then they all really grinded it out,” said Johnsen, who is committed to play field hockey at Appalachian State University. “Then, coming into hockey season, I think all of them having that year on another varsity sport carried them into hockey.”

But many of those relationships run deeper than friendship. For many of the Clippers, Falmouth hockey is a family business.

Aspen and Rylie Devlin, and Cox are cousins. And Cox is also related to Ferreira and his three daughters — Gabrielle (senior), Hailey (junior), and freshman Reagan (freshman), all players on the team.

For Aspen Devlin, being able to leave a game and digest what happened with someone who was also on the ice helps her improve her game. The elder Ferreira, on the other hand, has a no-shop-talk-at-home policy.

“I have an unwritten rule for myself that once we leave the rink, we don’t bring it up,” he said. “If they want to talk hockey, OK, but nobody else on the team has to listen to it once they leave the rink, so I don’t subject my kids to it. It’s tough, but it’s extremely rewarding.”

After closing out Saturday’s 2-0 win at Winthrop, the Clippers opened their own Lobster Pot tournament with a 5-4 victory over LaSalle Academy, then beat Boston Latin, 4-3, in Tuesday’s final.

Now it’s on to the Division 2 tournament next week.

“I think realistically we should be setting our goals for the [semifinals] . . . I don’t see why we can’t make it,” Ferreira said. “We just need to take care of a couple little things here and there — defensive zone coverage, that kind of stuff — and I think we’ll be fine.”

The Falmouth girls' hockey team is determined to make a run in the Division 2 tournament. JULIA YOHE

Ice chips

▪ The MIAA tournament is days away, with the seedings and pairings for Division 1 and 2 scheduled to be released Saturday morning at 10. The cutoff for the regular season is Thursday.

On Friday, the association will publish a list of team records.Schools and the MIAA will have a 24-hour period to correct those records. The first three rounds (any play-in games and the Rounds of 32 and 16) are slated to be hosted by the higher seed, unless otherwise noted.

▪ The Independent School League is also wrapping up its regular season,with most teams playing the final two games this week. After recording three ties in its previous six games, Noble & Greenough (22-0-4, 9-0-2 ISL) thrashed Thayer, 9-0, and will close its regular season against Governor’s Academy and Milton Academy before opening play in the NEPSAC tournament.

Thayer (15-7-2, 9-2-0) plays Groton and BB&N, while Tabor (14-7-3, 8-3-0) faces St. George’s and Berkshire.

▪ Methuen/Tewksbury is hosting its third Brianna McCarthy Memorial Tournament in memory of their late assistant coach who died in 2021. In Wednesday’s championship tilt, the Red Rangers will face Arlington Catholic, while Masconomet and Longmeadow will play in the consolation.

Games to watch

Wednesday, Shrewsbury vs. Pope Francis (Newburyport Bank Classic), 3 p.m. — Two of the best teams outside the I-495 belt clash for the Newburyport Bank Classic crown at Henry Graf Skating Rink.

Wednesday, Arlington Catholic vs. Methuen/Tewksbury (Brianna McCarthy Memorial Tournament), 7 p.m. — Fresh off a semifinal victory over Longmeadow (No. 5 in the Division 2 power rankings), the Crusaders will look to keep their momentum going as they face the tournament host at Methuen High.

Wednesday, Nauset/Monomoy at Bishop Feehan, 5 p.m. — It’s the second meeting between these nonleague foes this year. In the first, the Warriors earned a 1-0 win on the Cape. This time, they travel inland to battle the Shamrocks at New England Sports Village.

Wednesday, Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover at Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading, 5:15 p.m. — This game that brings together six schools across two teams will certainly be a good test for both HPNA and PLNR heading into the tournament.

Thursday, St. Mary’s vs. Hingham (Hingham Showcase), 2 p.m. — There are plenty of good matchups on the second day of the Hingham Showcase at Pilgrim Arena, but the host Harborwomen’s clash against the No. 1 Spartans should be an intense battle.

Correspondents Kat Cornetta and Mike Puzzanghera contributed.

Julia Yohe can be reached at julia.yohe@globe.com. Follow her @juliacyohe.