Five takeaways from the Hingham Showcase and No. 2 Notre Dame Academy’s OT victory over No. 1 St. Mary’s

Emma Burke made sure it got the ending it deserved.

After Notre Dame-Hingham and St. Mary’s, the top two teams in the MIAA Division 1 Power Rankings for girls’ hockey, battled through an intense 45 minutes Tuesday night, the matchup had already lived up to the billing in the Hingham Showcase.

The eighth-grader’s point shot 1:21 into overtime sailed through a crowd and into the top corner, lifting No. 2 NDA to a thrilling 2-1 win over the No. 3 Spartans at Pilgrim Arena.

“I had just come over the blue line and Jocelyn Gray was down in the corner,” Burke said. “She saw me up top and hit me off the wall … Our defense plays a big part for us [offensively], especially going high to low.”

The Cougars (12-4-2) lost to the Spartans (18-2-1), 2-0, earlier this year. And they fell behind early when St. Mary’s freshman Bella Freitas broke in and scored less than five minutes into the first.

After the Cougars peppered St. Mary’s goalie Megan Donato with shots throughout the first, they came up empty. So Luci DelGallo, who was out of position on the St. Mary’s goal, came up with a huge strike to tie it halfway through the third.

“In the locker room I said, ‘This is not what we need to do, we need to play defense,’” said NDA coach John Findley. “[DelGallo] scores the first goal for us — awesome, just a great play and individual effort. She looked at me and said, ‘That’s for you, Coach!’”

After the Cougars held a 9-1 advantage in shots in the first period, the game evened out. The Spartans relied on their D corps to hold both blue lines well – even without star defender Kasey Litwin, who missed the game through injury.

“I thought they played really well – all four of them,” St. Mary’s coach Frank Pagliuca said of his defenders. “[Camdyn Driscoll] especially saw a lot more ice time today, Regan [Sullivan], Vanessa [Hall], and Abby [Malcuit] all did a great job and I thought Meg played very well in net, too. I thought we did a really good job in our zone.”

Here are five other takeaways:

▪ Bella Freitas takes over games: The St. Mary’s freshman has an innate ability to take over games. Her goal against NDA came almost out of nothing; she took the puck and created the space for her shot to sail into the roof of the net. Late, she drew a penalty on a strong net drive and forced NDA goalie Ava Larkin into a number of strong saves as the game wore on.

She’s also been a key part of the St. Mary’s penalty kill. Her speed makes her an instant threat shorthanded, and she’s adept defensively for a freshman forward.

“She’s doing a great job of learning how to play in all three zones,” Pagliuca said.

St. Mary's freshman Bella Freitas (above, left) made quite an impression with her play against Notre Dame (Hingham) in the Hingham Showcase. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

▪ No deficit is too big for Malden Catholic: The Lancers have shown time and time again that they can turn around any scoreline.

Abbie Poole scored just over a minute into the third period, then Alyssa Jankowski fired them into the lead later in the third with a snipe from the same spot as Poole.

In just the last two weeks, the Lancers erased a two-goal deficit to tie Pope Francis and a three-goal hole to draw with Bishop Feehan – with all five of those goals coming in third periods. They also bested No. 1 Duxbury on a late goal from Ava Baker with 15.7 seconds left in the game.

“We definitely have some resilience,” head coach Alexa Hingston said. “We have a ‘no give up’ effort, which is great.”

▪ Fast starts mean success for Duxbury: If the Dragons get ahead in a game, good luck taking them down.

Their hot start to Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Archbishop Williams, with three first-period goals, gave the Dragons plenty of breathing room. Sami Norton cashed in on an early power play, and it was all up from there.

“We’re better when we play with a lead than we are when we play from behind,” head coach Dan Najarian said. “Part of our strength is our speed, and if we can use that early it catches teams off guard.”

▪ Hingham’s second line is just as dangerous as the top unit: The ability of Hingham’s top line, led by junior 100-goal scorer Caroline Doherty, is clear to anyone who watches the No. 9 Harborwomen. But their second line has become crucial to their success, and they showed it in a 2-1 win over Andover.

Hingham’s Caroline Doherty (No. 7) carries the puck into the offensive zone during Tuesday night's 2-1 victory over Andover in the Hingham Showcase at Pilgrim Arena. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Junior Alexa Harris, along with freshmen Hannah Lasch and Callie Crean, are adding a key scoring punch. Crean and Harris both scored against Andover, with Lasch pulling out a brilliant play to get through the neutral zone and set up Harris for the eventual winner.

“I think our first two lines are pretty interchangeable,” coach Courtney Turner said. “They just work their butt off, and it shows on the scoreboard.”

▪ Archbishop Williams, Needham will be tough outs: After a 2-7-0 start, the Bishops are 6-3-2 in their last 11 games. The young team is working through their growing pains . They gave Duxbury – one of the state’s best teams – a good run in the 3-1 loss.

The Rockets gave No. 6 Malden Catholic one of their toughest bouts of the season, leading 1-0 after two periods and falling 2-1 late. Senior captain Lily Schmalz is a ball of energy every time she steps on the ice, and she showed off her speed and skill with a fantastic breakaway and finish to give the Rockets the lead.