Though he won’t pitch for a while, Liam Hendriks already seems to be fitting in well with Red Sox

The second is that the chatty 35-year-old sounds pretty sure that Bostonians will understand his Australian accent right away.

The first is that if the former White Sox closer can hit his self-imposed but realistic deadline of being healthy enough to return by the July 31 trading deadline, it will make a trade of current closer Kenley Jansen that much easier.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — There are two convenient outcomes to the Red Sox signing rehabbing righthanded reliever Liam Hendriks.

“Everybody speaks similar to my accent — no one pronounces their R’s, so we’re good there,” he said Tuesday.

This season, any capable Red Sox reliever would translate well.

And Hendriks, who compiled 75 saves with the White Sox from 2021-22, can be exactly that if he regains his form and health.

He came back from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma last May, only to injure his elbow the next month. Then he had Tommy John surgery Aug. 2.

With the best-case return time for relievers undergoing that procedure considered to be 12 months, Hendriks is dead-set on meeting it.

“The trade deadline, that’s my goal, that’s 12 months-ish,” said Hendriks after doing some light tossing that looked free and easy. “Everything is going well.

“They seemed pleased with what I was doing. It seems pretty normal to me, and now it’s just a matter of me trying to poke and prod them to let me go as fast as I can and them trying to rein me back in a safe and sane way to do things.

“I feel like the whip is back, and it has a little bit of life to it, which is apparently one of the big things that when coming back, you’re a little more muscly rather than kind of letting it flow naturally.”

Hendriks described Jansen and former White Sox teammate Craig Kimbrel as “the two best relievers of this generation.” He hopes he’ll be able to pick up a few tips from Jansen just from watching him. He doubts that Jansen has anything to learn from him, adding that there is no chance of any confusion about who will be the closer upon his return.

“When I get back, when he’s still here, there’s no egos,” said Hendriks, who will make $2 million this season and $6 million next year, when he can earn up to $10 million in incentives based on innings and games finished, plus there’s a $2 million buyout of a $12 million mutual option.

Hendriks led the American League with 38 saves in 2021. David Dermer/Associated Press

“I don’t care what role, what position I’m in, I’m coming in to pitch, whether that would be the fourth or the seventh or the eighth, it doesn’t matter.”

Manager Alex Cora said the organization will take good care of Hendriks.

“When he’s healthy, he’s really, really good,” said Cora. “His story is amazing, uplifting for everybody.

“He was the first one here today. He was in live BP. He’s going to be around us. I think it’s a good business decision in a sense. Him trusting the program, trusting those guys in the trainers room.

“We know the reputation. Everybody knows how good he is. I’m glad he selected us. We’re going to put him in a good spot and hopefully he can pitch this year, and obviously he can contribute next year to the organization.”

Hendriks’s adjustment to a new team should be quick and smooth.

He and his wife will spend the remainder of spring training in their nearby home, a result of coming up in the Twins system. In Lucas Giolito and Reese McGuire, he is reunited with two other ex-White Sox. Besides being understood clearly in Boston, Hendriks expects to be able to help the team.

“I’ve been already in the video room, talking to guys in there, trying to figure out like, ‘OK, what’s this guy working on?’ ” he said. “See if there’s anything that once games start that I can pick up on and be around and being kind of like a liaison between the coaches and the players.”

Hendriks acknowledged that his knack for flapping his gums is hardly a secret.

“Alex said at the meeting this morning, ‘It seems like there’s a constant buzz around the clubhouse today, and that’s because Liam hasn’t shut up,’ ” he said. “But that’s who I am. It’s one thing that I like to do.”

Asked to provide an example of what he brings to the clubhouse, Hendriks said “a lot of annoying sayings.”

Asked for a specific example, he delivered an Australian colloquialism that is unprintable but, generally speaking, is the opposite of arachnophobia and also offers a preview of how eager Hendriks is to return to big-league action.

That will happen on its own timeline for Hendriks, who spoke in front of his new locker that still had only a “Boston Red Sox” nameplate affixed to it.

“We’ll see how they spell it,” said Hendriks. “I’m not going to be ready till August anyway, so no rush.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.