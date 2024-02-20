Watch Matthew Slater’s final postgame speech to his Patriots teammates

Slater held off making a public announcement about his future that day, but spent much of it privately saying goodbye to those on both sides. Among the myriad highlights from the team’s miked up footage of Slater was a pregame embrace with his parents and brother, his father Jackie Slater — whose 20-season, 259-game career landed him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — encouraging him to, “Have fun, OK? . . . Make it special.”

Hours after Matthew Slater made his retirement from the Patriots and the NFL official on Tuesday , the team released inside footage from his final game, the 17-3 loss to the Jets at a snowy Gillette Stadium on Jan. 7.

Battling through the emotions, Slater played 96 percent of the special teams snaps in his 239th regular-season game, finishing his 16th season third on the team despite missing the Patriots’ Christmas Eve win at Denver.

Other highlights include a conversation with Jets’ special teamer Justin Hardee, the seven-year pro citing video of Slater that he watched during his rookie minicamp with “changing his life;” Patriots’ special teamer Brenden Schooler telling the 36-year Slater that “I don’t know how I’m going to do it without you;” and Slater’s final postgame address to his teammates.

“I don’t want this to be about me now, but I just want to say thank you. Been a lot of fun, man. And no matter what happened this year, I’m proud to say I was a part of this group,” Slater said. “And most importantly, I’m proud to know the men that are in this circle, and do life with you guys. That’s what this has always been about for me. And I’m going to be the biggest fan of everybody in here, for as long as I can pull for y’all, as long as I’m in my right mind. Love you guys, man. It’s been an honor.”

