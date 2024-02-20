With March Madness approaching, which New England women’s teams have a shot at dancing?

Beyond local powerhouse Connecticut, several teams are in prime position to punch their ticket to the big dance. Here’s how every Division 1 school stacks up as we get closer to conference tournaments.

March Madness is just around the corner, and New England has plenty of reasons to get invested in the road to the women’s NCAA Tournament.

UConn — No surprise that the No. 15 Huskies have a ticket reserved. Despite the injury bug biting hard (including Milton native Caroline Ducharme), UConn (22-5) has maintained national prominence and an unbeaten record in Big East play. Paige Bueckers is a household name, but Aaliyah Edwards has been a star, too. The 6-foot-3-inch senior is averaging 19.1 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. UConn is the only team in New England with a realistic chance at an at-large bid.

Conference leaders

Fairfield — There’s another dominant team in Connecticut. The 22-1 Stags are on a 20-game win streak and are unbeaten in the Metro Atlantic Conference. They’re spearheaded by dynamic freshman Meghan Andersen, who leads the team in points (15.9) and rebounds (5.3). Fairfield made the NCAA Tournament in 2022, but before that, the last trip was in 2001.

Maine — The Black Bears (18-8, 11-1 America East) are neck-and-neck with Albany and Vermont atop the conference standings, and just beat the Catamounts, 57-55, Saturday. The dynamic duo of Anne Simon (18.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 steals) and Adrianna Smith (16.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists) help Maine lead the conference at 65.1 points per game.

Vermont — The Catamounts (18-9, 10-3) are seeking a second consecutive March Madness run. They play stingy defense (53.2 points allowed) and limit turnovers while competing at the slowest pace in the country. Graduate student Emma Utterback leads the squad at 14.8 points per game.

Holy Cross — A return trip to March Madness is the expectation for the Crusaders (14-10, 8-5 Patriot League), who got off to a blistering start. But they’re 1-5 in their last six, which is cause for concern. The conference is wide open, but championship experience still favors Holy Cross.

Sacred Heart — A third Connecticut contender? Sacred Heart is 16-9 with seven wins in a row, putting a gap on the Northeast Conference field. Ny’Ceara Pryor, a 5-3 sophomore, has been electric, with averages of 17.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 3.3 steals.

Don’t sleep on ...

Harvard — The Crimson (14-9, 7-3 Ivy League) are firmly third in the Ivy hierarchy behind Columbia and Princeton. But they showed last year they can make noise come playoff time. Harmoni Turner can light up any court, and Katie Krupa (18.4 points since Jan. 20) is catching fire at the right time.

Merrimack — It’s an eerily similar script to last season. The Warriors started 3-13 but are 7-2 since, and are in the Northeast Conference hunt at 7-5. Much of that success has coincided with the return of Kaylee Thomas from injury. The former Central Catholic High star is averaging 14.8 points per game since Jan. 6.

Mid-pack contenders

Boston University — The Terriers (15-9, 7-6 Patriot League) have ridden the roller coaster, but have won their last two to stay in the thick of a crowded conference. With Caitlin Weimar, BU always has a shot, and Alex Giannaros (13.8 points) has leveled up her game, too. It all depends on how the surrounding young talent steps up.

Quinnipiac — Similarly, the Bobcats (10-14, 7-8 MAAC) have experienced an up-and-down season of growth. Andover native Anna Foley (13.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists) continues her strong freshman season, but the team as a whole has been plagued by inconsistency.

Rhode Island — It’s tough to picture the Rams (17-11, 9-6 Atlantic 10) winning a conference title, but they’re always a threat. Rhode Island has four players in double figures, headlined by Mayé Touré (13.4 points, 7.7 rebounds).

Long shots

Boston College — The Atlantic Coast Conference has again swallowed up the Eagles (11-16, 3-11), who are on an eight-game losing streak. They’re 10-5 at Conte Forum but just 1-9 in road games, which doesn’t bode well for the postseason.

Brown, Dartmouth, Yale — Brown (14-9, 5-5 Ivy League) has the best chance of the three at securing the final spot in the four-team Ivy playoffs. But it’s hard to picture a run when the Bears would have to beat two of Princeton, Columbia, and Harvard.

Northeastern — The first season under new coach Priscilla Edwards-Lloyd has been challenging, and the Huskies (8-15, 4-9 CAA) are sliding on a five-game losing streak. Derin Erdogan (14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists) remains the major spark at point guard.

Providence — Providence (12-15, 6-8 Big East) just snapped a four-game skid by routing lowly Xavier. The Friars have three players averaging double figures, but getting consistent scoring throughout the lineup has been an issue.

Central Connecticut State, Stonehill — The Blue Devils (6-18, 4-7 NEC) have been competitive in league play but don’t have the championship ceiling. Stonehill (3-22, 3-9 NEC) is ineligible for March Madness as it continues the transition to Division 1.

UMass — It’s been a rough rebuilding year for the Minutewomen (3-24, 1-14 Atlantic 10) after falling in overtime of the conference title game last spring. They’ve lost 13 straight.

UMass Lowell — The River Hawks (4-20, 4-8 America East) lost their first 13 games, and though they’ve fared better in league play, they’re not on the level of the top conference contenders.

