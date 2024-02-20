Patriots mailbag: That No. 3 overall draft pick has the wheels spinning

If we look back at the past few drafts, finding a franchise quarterback without the first pick is a low probability. Let’s sign Baker Mayfield (Van Pelt connection, reasonable contract, etc.) and draft Marvin Harrison Jr. or trade down. At least you would know what you have before free agency.

Lots of good Patriots questions this week, particularly when it comes to potential trade scenarios involving the No. 3 draft pick. There’s also a line of discussion involving whether the previous working relationship between Alex Van Pelt and Baker Mayfield could play a role in team-building this offseason. Let’s get to it.

— Aaron, via e-mail

The Mayfield thread is an interesting one, and in the rush to take a quarterback at No. 3, it shouldn’t be ignored. The connection with new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is a deep one; people in Cleveland say that Van Pelt was the guy to really unlock Mayfield. Having an offensive coordinator and quarterback who have a good history would mean you wouldn’t have that getting-to-know-you process, and the offense could start with a greater sense of expectation.

Of course, Mayfield (who will turn 29 next month) won’t come cheap, and could very well put a crimp into what you might want to do in some other areas when it comes to free agency. But if you sign Mayfield, draft Harrison, and take the best available tackle at No. 34, it would certainly point you in the right direction.

Which existing NFL or college quarterbacks might the Patriots be targeting for next season? Or will they continue with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe?

— Ed Helinski, Auburn, N.Y.

They need new quarterbacks. Even if you put together a total makeover of the offensive line and skill-position players, you simply can’t go into 2024 with the same quarterback room and hope to be competitive.

There are a few options. The connection between Van Pelt and Mayfield is intriguing enough to be considered feasible. The rest of the expected free agent market doesn’t exactly move the needle when you’re talking about instant starters. The best “bridge” guy, in my opinion, is likely Jacoby Brissett, but that’s only if Brissett views himself as a backup/mentor type at this stage of his career.

The last option is the draft, and either Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels. I like Drake Maye, but those two have a chance to be special. Adding Mayfield could also mean a quarterback later in the draft, potentially as early as the second round.

Can you envision a wild scenario where the Patriots take Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 3 and then trade back into the top 10 and get whichever of the big three quarterbacks who drops? Teams picking 4 through 8 either don’t need a quarterback or will likely plug the hole with a free agent. New England could start the offer with its 2024 second-round pick at No. 34, and/or their third-rounder (No. 68). A team like the Chargers, who are picking fifth this year, might want to gain more draft capital which they could use to rebuild their team.

— Patrick Sheehan, Key West, Fla.

Love the bold approach here, but if you go down that road, you have to be 100 percent sold on the quarterback you’d be taking later in the first round. You can’t be lukewarm about that sort of choice. And you’d have to have a backup plan.

Free agency could play a role here, as waiting a bit to take a quarterback could ultimately see the Patriots favor a bridge guy for 2024. But in such an important offseason, the wildest scenarios can’t be dismissed.

I would like to hear more about the hire of Jeremy Springer. You note the Rams’ special teams were rated at the bottom of various categories, and also that Springer is very young. Given this, it begs the question why he was hired. I haven’t seen any mention of his upside, which presumably there is.

— Michael Bowe, via e-mail

There’s a lot to unpack regarding Springer, starting with the fact that the Patriots reportedly first offered the special teams job to Marquice Williams, who opted to stay with the Falcons. That created an opportunity for Springer, who was part of a special teams unit last year that ended up costing Los Angeles games.

At the same time, there are two things to keep in mind if you’re an optimistic New England fan: one, he was the assistant special teams coach in Los Angeles, so you could argue that he didn’t have complete control over the program. It will be interesting to see how he’ll do as the leader.

And two, his special teams units were competitive, particularly at Texas A&M. In 2017 when he was an assistant, the Aggies led the nation in blocked kicks and blocked punts, and also finished second in punt returns and third in net punting. In 2015 and 2016, the Aggies’ special teams led the nation in punt returns and allowed zero blocked kicks.

The Pats need too much to use a third-round pick on a kicker. They should sign Folk and cut last year’s kicker — he stunk. Also drafting a QB in the first round is risky. It seems that half the QB first-round picks never make it or they are backups.

Since the Pats need so much, they should trade the third pick; use their first pick on an offensive tackle, then get a wide receiver. In my opinion, Jones’s biggest problem last season was the offensive line. He was under assault and they couldn’t run.

Secondly, the Pats had no great wide receivers. (Why didn’t they sign Hopkins?) As a matter of fact, I remember Parker dropping a deep ball that would have set them up for a win. Then, in later rounds, they could select a QB.

— Joseph Ferris, via e-mail

Lots of questions, so I’ll take them point-by-point:

▪ Will Reichard from Alabama is easily the best kicker in this draft. Not sure if he’ll go before Day 3, but in terms of consistency and accuracy, he’s the guy. Not sure New England would go after him or bring back Nick Folk, but I’ll guarantee you there will be a kicker battle in camp this year.

▪ Free agency is going to offer some real insight into their draft approach. I don’t think they’d necessarily do it, but if they go hard after a quarterback in free agency, they’ll be less inclined to take a quarterback at No. 3.

▪ Regardless of what happens in free agency — namely, if they can re-sign Mike Onwenu — they will almost certainly end up taking a tackle before the end of Day 2.

▪ You should always take a quarterback, regardless of who is your starter under center. It was a longstanding organizational philosophy under Bill Belichick for a few reasons, including the fact that you’ll never know who you might end up with.

