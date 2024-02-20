Patriots’ Matthew Slater announces retirement after 16 seasons

Former New England coach Bill Belichick once compared Slater’s importance on special teams with Tom Brady on offense and Lawrence Taylor on defense.

The 38-year-old, a fifth-round pick out of UCLA in 2008, was a two-time All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl winner who grew from unheralded rookie to special teams star with the Patriots.

“He’s just about the perfect player,” Belichick said of Slater in 2023.. “He does everything you want him to do for your team. He’s the first guy in, last one out, and is a minimal playtime player in terms of the total number of plays he plays, but the way he trains, the way he prepares, communication, he does everything he can to help the team. Has tremendous, total respect from everybody in the organization. Players, coaches, staff, you name it. And he’s earned it.”

Slater made his retirement official through the Patriots’ social media channels.

“In 2008, I came here as a young man with hopes and dreams,” Slater wrote. “In 2024, I can retire knowing this experience exceeded any hope or dream I ever had.

“Pats Nation, it has been an honor to represent the silver, red, white, and blue for 16 years. Thank you for cheering, challenging and supporting our team each and every year. To the people of new England, thank you for welcoming my family and me into your community and allowing us to call New England home. We are beyond humbled and blessed.”

