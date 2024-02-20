PWHL teams relish the flexibility and competition that having two elite goalies provides

Five of the league’s six teams have used at least two goaltenders in at least two games. Ottawa, the lone holdout, has played Emerance Maschmeyer in all 10 games, with Sandra Abstreiter playing 17 minutes in relief against Boston Jan. 24.

It’s not a bad problem to have: Two elite-level players competing for playing time is bound to result in some highlight-reel performances. But it’s a problem — or an opportunity — that nearly every coach in the PWHL faces.

Before any given game, PWHL New York coach Howie Draper has the difficult task of choosing which of his national team–level goaltenders is going to be the starter.

For every other team, a goalie tandem has been a central part of the game plan.

Corinne Schroeder has played seven games for New York and holds the second-best goals against average in the league (1.83). She shares time with Boston College product Abbey Levy, who has made three appearances and is averaging 32 saves per game.

Schroeder is used to playing nearly every game, having done so with the Boston Pride last season and throughout her college career at Boston University and Quinnipiac. But she’s known since training camp that Draper was planning to have her split time with Levy.

“We’ve got what we believe is a 1A and 1B,” Draper said. “There wasn’t really one that rose above the other.”

The PWHL schedule presents a challenge to players who are used to having one or two games per weekend in college or in the PHF. They’ve had to adjust to playing throughout the week, often on only one or two days of rest.

“If we have games every couple nights, it does become really taxing on your body,” Schroeder said. “I don’t think that by the end of the season if one goalie is playing every game whether they’re going to hold up or that sort of thing.”

Boston’s Aerin Frankel has benefitted from that flexibility. She’s played seven games while Emma Sӧderberg has appeared in four.

Frankel didn’t dress for the final game of the US-Canada series Feb. 11 as a precautionary measure while she battled some soreness. She then returned to Boston but didn’t dress Feb. 14 in an apparent rest day before returning to the lineup Saturday and Monday.

It’s reassuring to coaches and players that should one goalie be unavailable, the “backup” is not so much a second-stringer but another top option.

“It gives confidence to us as coaches,” Boston coach Courtney Kessel said. “But also, for the team to know that they’re going to have two reliable goaltenders to back up on is huge.”

Draper agreed.

“I think it’s a huge benefit if your players know that they don’t need to change their game,” Draper said. “They can still take the risks that they might take and know that if something goes awry in front of the goalie that they’re always going to make the save that we need.”

Schroeder and Levy nip at each other’s heels in practice, which Schroder said is instrumental in her growth as a player.

“In every sense, you can only grow if you have someone pushing you,” Schroeder said. “It’s really great to have a bit of competition, but we’re also super friendly with each other.”

A broken record

A new barometer for the PWHL’s success in its inaugural season is the ability to sell out NHL arenas.

Toronto beat Montreal, 3-0, in front of a women’s hockey-record crowd of 19,285 at Scotiabank Arena last Friday. That’s 400 more than the listed capacity for hockey and 1,000 more than the previous women’s hockey record.

“The Battle on Bay Street” broke the record of 18,013 set at the 2013 world championships in Ottawa for a game between Canada and Finland. Minnesota had set the PWHL mark of 13,316 for its home opener against Montreal Jan. 6 at Xcel Energy Center.

Kristen Campbell made 30 saves for Toronto in the shutout win, then delivered a postgame speech that had the crowd on its feet.

“It was completely electric in here, just looking around at the start of the game it was pretty special to see all the young fans and everyone that showed up tonight,” Campbell said. “I think we’ll remember the crowd the most here today.”

The league has more games scheduled at high-capacity arenas. Boston will play Ottawa at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit March 16, with a capacity of 19,515 for hockey. Toronto and Montreal also play that day at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena, which has a capacity of 18,187.

Loose pucks

Boston forward Sophie Shirley sustained an upper-body injury last Wednesday and has been out of the lineup since. She is in concussion protocol and could be back for Boston’s game in Minnesota on Sunday. Shirley had a goal and two assists through eight games. Boston called up Sam Isbell from the reserves to fill Shirley’s roster spot. … Following Boston’s trade of Sophie Jacques to Minnesota, veteran forward Susanna Tapani and depth defender Abby Cook made their debuts for Boston this week. Cook netted her first goal in a green sweater on Monday, earning player of the game honors. … Boston and Ottawa are taking full advantage of the PWHL’s jailbreak rule, which allows a team to terminate a minor penalty by scoring a shorthanded goal. Boston and Ottawa have two jailbreaks apiece to lead the league. Minnesota is the league’s resident prison guard, the only team not to allow a shorthanded goal.

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.