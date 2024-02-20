Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito draw a crowd of Red Sox regulars for live batting practice session

Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito each pitched two innings of live batting practice inside JetBlue Park.

That manifested itself in different ways Tuesday.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox vowed to make this spring training more competitive, to push the players in a way that will pay off when the games count.

They faced hitters expected to be part of the starting lineup, among them Triston Casas, Rafael Devers, Trevor Story, Tyler O’Neill, and Masataka Yoshida.

A large group of teammates and coaches watched from behind the mound with others behind the backstop. For 11:45 a.m. in an empty ballpark, it was serious business.

Advertisement

Manager Alex Cora was asked if that was a little early for the second full-squad practice.

“We haven’t played in October the last two years. So we started early,” he said.

Cora also pointed out that players now arrive at spring training ready for games.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“There’s no offseason for these guys anymore,” he said. “They way they go about their business is season over and a week later [they’re] up and running. If you don’t do that these days, you’re going to be behind.”

Cora hasn’t announced his rotation to open the season. But it’s fair to think Bello and Giolito will be out of the gate first in some order.

Bello, who is a little bigger than last year, showed his usual heavy sinker along with a good changeup. He’s working on command of a four-seam fastball and having the strength to repeat the mechanics of his delivery deep into games.

After mugging for the cameras as part of Photo Day, Lucas Giolito joined Brayan Bello in throwing live batting practice. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Giolito threw a fastball, changeup, cutter, and slider. He worked at a good pace.

“I thought he looked strong,” catcher Connor Wong said.

Wong and several other teammates have remarked that they didn’t realize now imposing Giolito is on the mound. The righthander checks in at 6 feet 6 inches and 250 pounds.

Advertisement

Noisy flights

The Sox added some variations to their popup drills. Crowd noise was pumped into the stadium, forcing the players to loudly call for the ball.

Outfield coach Kyle Hudson also made it tougher for his charges by having two or three balls sent skyward at a time and having two or three players jockey for position. They started with their backs turned to the field.

The Sox have added several twists to their defensive work in reaction to the team’s poor fundamental performance last year.

First of their kind

Newcomer Liam Hendriks would be the first Australian to play for the Red Sox, which was something the reliever was aware of before signing his two-year deal. The Sox signed righthander Adam Bates from Australia last year. The 18-year-old has yet to play in a minor league game. “Hopefully I get a chance to talk to him,” Hendriks said. “It’s great to see young players get a chance.” … Tuesday was Photo Day, a spring training staple. The players reported to the ballpark early to pose for headshots and other photos that will be used throughout the season.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.