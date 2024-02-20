Baltimore police reportedly close investigation into former Boston College WR Zay Flowers

Police in Baltimore County, Md., closed a domestic violence investigation that allegedly involved Zay Flowers without charges, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Flowers, the former Boston College wideout who just completed his rookie season with the Baltimore Ravens, was part of an investigation that also involved police in Acton, who acknowledged a domestic violence incident report involving him.

Acton police did not release the report, citing a Massachusetts law that keeps information regarding domestic violence charges private until an arraignment.