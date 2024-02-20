French teenager dies after dog sled crash northwest of Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — A 13-year-old French tourist has died after he crashed into a tree during a dog sled ride northwest of Montreal, authorities said Tuesday.

Quebec provincial police said they were called to a property just before noon on Monday in St-Michel-des-Saints, Quebec, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Montreal in the Lanaudière region.

Sgt. Frédéric Deshaies said the preliminary investigation indicates the teen was on a dog sled ride and hit a tree after the driver lost control.