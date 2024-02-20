Russia arrests US citizen, accusing her of treason by aiding Ukraine

Perviy Otdel, a group of Russian lawyers who specialize in cases involving accusations of treason and other politically charged allegations, said that the woman had been accused of treason for sending just over $50 to Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based nonprofit organization that sends assistance to the country.

The Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, identified the detainee as a 33-year-old woman who lives in Los Angeles. It said in a statement that she had raised money for a Ukrainian organization that bought weapons and other equipment for Ukraine’s military.

Russia’s main security agency said on Tuesday it had arrested a dual citizen of Russia and the United States on accusations of committing state treason by raising funds for Ukraine.

The FSB said that the woman had been arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg in central Russia. RIA Novosti, a Russian state news agency, published a video that it said showed the woman, wearing a white hat that covered her eyes, being handcuffed and escorted by masked security service officers.

If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.

The detention of American citizens on Russian soil in recent years has raised suspicions that the Kremlin views them as valuable assets to be traded for high-profile Russians held in custody in the United States and other Western countries.

On the same day that the woman’s arrest was announced, a Moscow court rejected an appeal by Evan Gershkovich, an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal whom Russia arrested last spring on an espionage charge, to lift his pretrial detention. It ruled that Gershkovich — who, along with his employer and the US government, has denied the charge against him — must stay in prison at least until the end of March.

A State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, told reporters Tuesday that the United States had requested consular assistance for the woman, but “that has not yet been granted.” Miller added that Russia in effect “does not recognize” dual citizenship and considers such people “to be Russian citizens first and foremost.”

The Russian news outlet Media Zona identified her as Ksenia Karelina. Perviy Otdel identified her as Ksenia (Karelina) Khavana, with Karelina likely being her maiden name.

According to Karelina’s profile on VK, a Russian social network, she received US citizenship in 2021. Her profile, which also identified her as a student at the University of Maryland Baltimore, said that she had graduated from Urals Federal University in Yekaterinburg in 2014.

Perviy Otdel said that the woman was arrested at the end of January and accused of treason on Feb. 7.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.