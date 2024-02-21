Boston Rob pops up on another island — this time to hunt for $200 million

I called “Boston Rob” Mariano at his Perdido Key, Fla., home just as the snow stopped falling here in New England.

My town got 4 inches, I report.

“They forecasted 8-12, right?” he says with a laugh. [They did.] “But I’m over here in Florida. It’s, like, 75 degrees. So I’m not crying.”

If talking to “Boston Rob” feels like talking to the guy in line with you at Dunkin’ — it’s because, well, that’s what he once was. (In fact, it was construction work during a Boston winter that sparked this whole journey. More on that later.)

“Please send me a cawpy of the ahticle so I can tell my muthah,” he says to me, in that accent that made him famous.

The Hyde Park native/longtime Canton resident who charmed his way into America’s consciousness as “Boston Rob” on CBS’s “Survivor” 22 years ago is headed back to an island — this time, for NBC’s new series “Deal or No Deal Island,” premiering Feb. 26 at 9:30 p.m.

Mariano, now 48, has popped up on reality shows in the intervening years, including “The Amazing Race,” “Secret Celebrity Renovation,” and as host of Very Local’s “Boston Rob Does Beantown.”

He met his wife, Amber Mariano (nee Brkich) on “Survivor: All Stars,” and proposed on the live finale. “Rob and Amber Get Married” was a two-hour CBS primetime special. (“Our 19th wedding anniversary is coming up. We have four amazing daughters,” all big Celtics fans, he tells me.)

The competitors in "Deal or No Deal Island," from left: Rob Mariano, Nicholas Grasso, Alyssa Klinzing, Stephanie Mitchell, Brantzen Wong, Jamil Sipes, Miranda Harrison, Amy McCoy, Jordan Fowler, Aron Barbell, Kim Mattina, Dawson Addis, Claudia Jordan Monty Brinton/NBC

This time around, Mariano’s first alliance appears to be with Stoughton native Aron Barbell, now of Illinois.

Stephanie Mitchell, a Dorchester native who lives in Alabama, according to the show, is also among the 13 contestants, as is East Providence, R.I. native Claudia Jordan, Miss Rhode Island USA 1997. The former “Deal or No Deal” briefcase model is now hoping to find those briefcases.

Hosted by actor Joe Manganiello, the show takes place on what’s billed as “the banker’s private island.” (Off Panama, Mariano says.) Individually valued briefcases — labeled “$400,000″ or “$1,000,000,” for example, and totaling some $200 million, according to the show — are hidden around the jungle. Players compete in “excursions” for the cases. There are snakes, and a game temple. And some complicated strategy comes into play, according to Mariano.

He talked with the Globe about island life, game strategy, and how his Boston University degree paid off in an unexpected way.

Q. So how did you end up on an island again?

A. Look it, it’s right up my alley. I love “Deal or No Deal” — when I heard it would be combined with a competition/reality show on an island, I was like: 100 percent, I want to be involved. I reached out, and they said, Yeah, we got a spot for ya. Let’s go.

Q. How did it feel to be back on an island?

A. Right at home after 20-something years. Obviously, this is not “Survivor.” The first time somebody handed me a cold bottle of water in the middle of the jungle, I felt like I wasn’t supposed to drink it.

Q. [laughs] Right.

A. But it’s a different game. It was the banker’s private island, so it was quite luxurious. I’d be lying if I said there were days I didn’t feel like I was on vacation. It was pretty awesome. Of course, I have a big reputation for playing these games, so I had to deal with that.

Q. Were people targeting you? How does this show work?

A. As soon as I step out of the Jeep, people recognize me. So that’s a part of it. But here, you don’t vote [people off the island.] There’s luck involved, but you have the ability to maneuver as much as you can to take care of yourself. Let’s put it this way: I’m always gonna give 110 percent. Your boy is never going out without a fight.

Q. So you compete in “excursions,” or challenges.

A. Yeah, you’re hunting on this island for the banker’s money in briefcases with each excursion. Whoever gets the highest denomination briefcase is basically safe for the [episode.] It’s not like a regular game of “Deal or No Deal” — in order to stay in the game, you have to make a good deal. That’s the thing about this game, Lauren: nobody really knows what the correct strategy is because this game has never been played before. So you’ll see me in real-time trying to figure out strategy.

Q. Your first alliance looks to be with Aron from Stoughton.

A. Which is wild, because Aron and I were put in the same Jeep at the beginning. I was shocked when I found out he grew up in Stoughton — Canton is right down the street. My parents live in Canton. It was cool to have a little hometown love. We’ll see how that plays out.

Q. How did this show compare to other shows you’ve been on?

A. I love the competition aspect of “Survivor” but nobody likes starving and suffering, so it took that out of the equation. I’ll tell you this: the way I like to play, I like to control things and see where I can get my edge in, strategy-wise. In this game, there’s definitely a degree of variance that you can’t account for, which made it super interesting.

Q. It looks like some of these excursions were scary — snakes, people dangling from wires. What was the hardest physical challenge?

A. None of them. That’s not egotistical — that’s [just] not what’s hard for me. The strategic part proved difficult this time. The hardest part is the social [aspect] because of my reputation. But physically and strategically, I pretty much have the game on lockdown.

Q. You majored in psychology at BU. Has that helped with your strategy throughout the years?

A. For sure. My dad says: “You know, you never used that degree the way it was intended.” I’m like, “Yeeeah, but I kind of did, Dad.”

You can learn a lot from watching and observing and listening. I play a lot of poker semi-professionally. So I pick up on different things people do. It’s a combination of experience, psychology, common sense.

Q. What first sparked you to try out for “Survivor”?

A. I was in Boston working construction in the middle of the winter. It was cold. I saw this new show, people on exotic islands. I thought: “What am I doing? I should go do that.” I was 24, 25 years old. I sent an application. Things snowballed. It was definitely Boston’s cold winters that drove me to try out in the first place.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.