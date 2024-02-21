Fields Corner’s new bookstore, justBook-ish, aims to be a hub for the neighborhood

Their slogan — “culturally curated, radically influenced, and locally inspired” — hints at the kinds of titles they’ll be making room for on their shelves. Olayiwola said the shop’s collection will be “inspired” by that ethos, including books by local authors and writers who historically have been marginalized or underrepresented by the publishing industry. She and Broderick, former executive director of Haley House, are also hoping to have small selections of titles guest-curated by community members.

The last time its cofounders, Porsha Olayiwola and Bing Broderick, spoke to the Globe , the shop’s name was still up in the air. Now, it’s been decided; they’re calling it justBook-ish , and according to Olayiwola, Boston’s poet laureate, it has “an infrastructure that’s a little bit different than your typical bookstore, or radical, one might suggest.”

Construction for the space, located on the first floor of the Dot Crossing Apartments at 1463 Dorchester Ave., has begun and is scheduled to conclude in May. Between now and then, Olayiwola and Broderick are hoping to raise $125,000 through an online fund-raiser to stock their shelves with books and other inventory. As of Wednesday, they’ve raised $14,001 with 117 individual donations on GoFundMe.

Another aspect of justBook-ish that Olayiwola described as “radical” is their role as a for-profit subsidiary of a larger nonprofit. Words as Worlds, the community organization for which Olayiwola and Broderick secured 501(c)(3) status in January, is the umbrella organization that contains justBook-ish. That distinction, as part of a nonprofit with a dedicated mission, is what makes justBook-ish not only a store but a space for community gathering.

“We really want to provide high-quality, accessible programming as close to free as possible,” Olayiwola said. Open mics, writing workshops, film screenings, children’s story hours, and author talks, among other events, are all on the docket for regularly scheduled programming, which, according to Broderick, the store hopes to provide six nights a week.

“Our goal is to actually contribute or almost be a puzzle piece that fits within the scheme of what Fields Corner is,” said Olayiwola. She and Broderick want justBook-ish to be open in the afternoon and evening, around the time where they notice “a gap in programming in Fields Corner.”

But they are also mindful of the surrounding businesses while planning their events, programming, and daily happenings. Since justBook-ish will include a cafe with seating for customers to enjoy drinks and snacks, Olayiwola and Broderick mentioned the possibility of buying leftover baked goods from the home.stead bakery & cafe, whose doors are only a two-minute walk from the book shop.

The Fields Corner Branch of the Boston Public Library, the Community Academy of Science and Health (C.A.S.H.), and UMass Boston have been on Olayiwola and Broderick’s minds as well, as they consider how justBook-ish can engage with the educational spaces and institutions of Dorchester.

Olayiwola, when imagining her vision for the space, “always imagine[s] this young person coming in after school and picking up this book, and sitting there and reading and then chatting with us about it,” she said.

For Broderick, too, there is something exciting about justBook-ish “being a place of discovery.” Their shop will soon become the only bookstore in Dorchester, which is not only Boston’s largest neighborhood, but the one that both Olayiwola and Broderick call home.

“People are ready,” said Broderick.