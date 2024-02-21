Jon Stewart’s ‘Daily Show’ return sparks a ratings blast from the past

Looks like Jon Stewart’s Mondays-only return to “The Daily Show” is a ratings hit.
It was not clear that would be the case. Last week, his premiere arrived amid some controversy. Some felt that it was a step backward for the show, which Stewart left in 2015 after providing it with a clear identity and an avid audience. Rather than continuing the search for a replacement for Trevor Noah, it looked to some like Comedy Central was taking the easy way out and, perhaps, trading on nostalgia for the pre-2016 era.
Also, Stewart triggered some audience members during his first appearance by spending some time focusing on the age of the two likely candidates for the general election, Donald Trump and Joe Biden. A number of his fans did not want to hear Stewart going after Biden.
But people tuned in nonetheless, last week and even more so this week. Stewart’s first night back drew 930,000 viewers on Comedy Central — a number that expanded to 3.06 million viewers when three days of encores, streaming (on Paramount+), and Monday night’s simulcasts were included. For perspective, that half-hour premiere was the No. 1 most watched cable show during that timeslot.
Stewart’s second episode, on Monday of this week, drew 1.3 million viewers on Comedy Central, not including the still-to-come numbers for three days of encores and streaming views that will drive the total up significantly. That 1.3 million figure marks the highest viewership the show has seen on its home network since Stewart’s final episode in 2015, beating all of Noah’s run as host.
