Jon Stewart’s ‘Daily Show’ return sparks a ratings blast from the past

Looks like Jon Stewart’s Mondays-only return to “The Daily Show” is a ratings hit.

It was not clear that would be the case. Last week, his premiere arrived amid some controversy. Some felt that it was a step backward for the show, which Stewart left in 2015 after providing it with a clear identity and an avid audience. Rather than continuing the search for a replacement for Trevor Noah, it looked to some like Comedy Central was taking the easy way out and, perhaps, trading on nostalgia for the pre-2016 era.

Also, Stewart triggered some audience members during his first appearance by spending some time focusing on the age of the two likely candidates for the general election, Donald Trump and Joe Biden. A number of his fans did not want to hear Stewart going after Biden.