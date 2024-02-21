‘I tried even harder to be a ghost’: Financial coach Alejandro Enciso discusses struggles of growing up undocumented

My family came here from Mexico in 1991 when I was almost 2 and my brother was 5. My parents tell a story of us running across the desert and almost getting seen by Border Patrol. My dad was carrying me, and he ducked down and covered me with his jacket, which was the same color as the landscape.

Alejandro Enciso is a financial coach working remotely for Compass Working Capital in Boston. Here, he talks about the hopelessness of growing up undocumented and the frustration of being pushed hard at work but not allowed to move up – as told to Globe reporter Katie Johnston. Part of Inequality at Work , an occasional series of personal essays by people of color working in the Boston area.

People have asked me, why didn’t you come the right way? First of all, I was a toddler. And back then, that’s how everyone searching for a better life got here.

We had friends in Massachusetts, and we flew to Boston from Los Angeles. My dad had $20, and he bought the cheapest pizza he could find to celebrate my second birthday. My parents found jobs at a factory that made bread dough, and I remember they would come home smelling like yeast. My dad eventually found a job driving forklifts at a warehouse, and my mom was a hotel housekeeper.

My dad told us, don’t get in trouble at school, I don’t want any problems. I was a quiet kid anyway, and once I realized our immigration status, I tried even harder to be a ghost. But it didn’t really sink in until l was 14 or 15 and my friends were getting their driver’s permits, which I couldn’t do because of my immigration status. I remember taking a college writing class and thinking it was pointless because I couldn’t get financial aid or qualify for in-state tuition, so why bother if I’m just going to work in a factory or do landscaping. My grades started going down. My senior year, when everyone else was driving and getting ready to leave home, I fell into a deep hole of hopelessness.

After graduation, I started a vocational program for graphic design during the day and did handyman work with my dad at night. When my dad got deported in 2010, my younger brother and I took over his handyman jobs, and I started as a busboy at a restaurant. My dad was the main source of income for our family, so we all felt like we had to step up and contribute.

My younger brother and sisters were born in Framingham, and my mom got her green card through them in 2006. Then the rest of us applied, and finally in 2012, my immigration case was approved. I felt like I won a million dollars. I had to go to the US consulate in Juarez, Mexico, which at the time was one of the most dangerous cities in the world because of the drug cartel wars. The military was everywhere, guarding our hotel and out in the streets.

Once I had permanent residency, I worked in retail for a few years at the Solomon Pond and Natick malls. Sometimes a coworker or boss would say insulting things about Latinos, thinking I was a white guy since I don’t have an accent or fit the image of what most people consider “Mexican.” A cashier at one store who overheard a customer’s accent once made a remark about “[expletive] foreigners,” but she must have forgotten that almost everyone working there was a foreigner. I tried to brush off these comments, but I knew I couldn’t 100 percent trust a person who said things like that. And that affected my willingness to ask for a raise or promotion.

Alejandro Enciso sat at his home work station in Koreatown in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

At my last-ever retail job, there were three of us who were Latino, and we were pushed to work harder and asked to come in when other people called out — but not given the chance to move up. When I was working in shipping and receiving and asked to go full–time, the slot was given to a white woman with no experience in that department. Every time one of the Latino or Black employees raised an issue, the store manager reacted in a way that implied she thought: “Oh, they might be trouble.” But when white people spoke up, she was more buddy-buddy.

I worked the breakfast and lunch shift at a hotel — making coffee, setting up the cereal station, sometimes cooking bacon and eggs. I was often told, not asked, to stay late, along with the assistant chef, who was Puerto Rican, while our white coworkers got to go home. I felt like we were treated like second-class citizens. Sometimes they made us do the dishes or work in the laundry room, which was not in our job description. One day, I came in a half-hour late — I was working two jobs at the time — and the manager called me into her office to berate me while she casually ate breakfast at her desk. I worked maybe 15 minutes more and then I walked out. I didn’t want to be treated like that anymore. I had to go.

In 2017, I got a job at Digital Credit Union calling customers to collect on past-due loans. That’s where I started learning about finance. DCU was a great place to work, but there was one woman who treated people of color like they were lower class. No “good morning” or “have a nice day” or other greetings like she gave to white people. If anyone speaking another language called in, or had an accent, she would transfer the call to me, regardless if they were Haitian Creole or Portuguese or Chinese, even though she knew I only spoke Spanish.

I didn’t tell many people about my past, and I once overheard my manager go on a rant about how undocumented people shouldn’t be here. Not in an angry way, just matter of fact. And I was surprised, because it was someone I respected. I feel like a lot of people who don’t necessarily seem bigoted show their true colors when they talk about immigration.

I had to wait five years after getting my green card to become a citizen. My mom and dad are citizens now, too. My ceremony was in Lowell with about 300 people. It felt like it was 100 degrees in there. It took forever because every time they named someone’s country of origin, there was like five minutes of clapping and cheering.

Everyone at the ceremony was super proud to be American. I still have my flag. It’s on my desk. The same day I got my citizenship, I applied for my passport and registered to vote. Any right I have, I can’t imagine not using it.

