Cannabis industry starts trade group

A new cannabis trade association, the Massachusetts Cannabis Coalition, launched Wednesday with the support of 30-some marijuana businesses statewide and a seven-person board of directors, which includes big-name brands like Theory Wellness and Good Chemistry. Founder and executive Ryan Dominguez said the coalition is a first-of-its-kind effort to unite Massachusetts cannabis entrepreneurs of all kinds under one umbrella. “Until now, there has not been a united voice,” he said. “Legislators are not always sure where to go for feedback on policy efforts. We need to get together.” The group’s top priority, he said, is representing the interests of cannabis businesses at a difficult time in the industry. The Cannabis Control Commission reported earlier this month that Massachusetts saw record-breaking cannabis sales in 2023. But the state continues to struggle with an over-saturation of dispensaries, and many smaller operators are grappling with the threat of closure, added Dominguez, also a member of the state’s Cannabis Social Equity Advisory Board and founder of Mass CultivatED, a nonprofit that trains people with criminal records to work in the marijuana industry. “This coalition is unique due to our members’ comprehensive understanding of the local market, diverse membership, and collaborative approach to create a unified voice for the industry,” said Jeff Herold, CEO of Garden Remedies and a coalition board member. — DITI KOHLI

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

INTERNATIONAL

Advertisement

Fixture of London skyline to become hotel

The BT Tower, a futuristic landmark on the London skyline for 60 years, is to become a hotel, owner BT Group PLC said Wednesday. The company, formerly known as British Telecom, said it has agreed to sell the tower to US company MCR Hotels for about $347 million. The 581-foot structure, originally called the Post Office Tower, was completed in 1964 and was London’s tallest building until 1980. A further section of aerial rigging brought the total height to 620 feet. The tower was covered in microwave aerials that carried communications across the UK and also housed a rotating restaurant with panoramic views across London. The restaurant was closed after a 1971 bombing, claimed both by anarchists and the Irish Republican Army. It never fully reopened to the public, apart from special events and occasional tours. Technological changes have gradually rendered the tower’s original role in Britain’s telecommunications network obsolete. Its microwave aerials were removed more than a decade ago. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

OFFICE SPACE

HSBC trims commercial real estate portfolio

HSBC slashed its exposure to commercial real estate in both the United States and UK last year, the latest sign that lenders are looking to limit their losses as office occupancy rates in major cities continue to plummet. The bank’s US commercial property portfolio is now less than half the size it was before the coronavirus pandemic, chief executive Noel Quinn said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Last year, the bank’s exposure to the US market fell 27 percent to $3.9 billion, the biggest drop of any geography, filings show. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Honda and Mazda agree to union demands

Honda Motor Co. and Mazda Motor Corp.’s managers agreed to all of the wage demands by their workers’ unions, agreeing to raise compensation from a year earlier as inflation pressures businesses in Japan to pay their employees more. In total, Honda will raise wages by 5.6 percent and pay a bonus equal to 7.1 months worth of salary for workers, Japan’s second-biggest carmaker said on Wednesday. Mazda will raise wages by 6.8 percent. Toyota Motor Corp. also met with its union on Wednesday, but didn’t offer a response to demands, pushing talks to next week, when they are scheduled to meet on Feb. 28. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

HOUSING

Supreme Court refuses NYC rent control appeal

The US Supreme Court refused to question New York’s decades-old rent-control system, turning away two appeals from apartment-building owners. The rebuff Tuesday ends months of deliberations over the cases, which had been fully briefed since late September. The court as a whole gave no explanation for either the rejection or the unusually long delay. The rebuff follows an Oct. 2 rejection of an appeal that raised related issues. The challengers said a state law governing a million units in New York City unconstitutionally takes private property without compensation. The New York Rent Stabilization Law, which dates back to 1969, is among the most tenant-friendly in the nation. It requires landlords to renew leases except in limited circumstances, including a failure to pay rent, and lets family members take over a lease if they have lived in the unit for at least two years. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

South Korean government orders halt to doctors’ strike

The South Korean government on Wednesday warned thousands of striking doctors to return to work immediately or face legal action after their collective walkouts caused cancellations of surgeries and disrupted other hospital operations. About 7,800 medical interns and residents in South Korea have walked off their jobs this week to protest the government’s push to recruit more medical students. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford and UAW reach deal at largest factory

Ford Motor Co. and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative agreement on a local contract at the company’s largest and most profitable factory, averting the threat of a strike. The union said last week said that nearly 9,000 workers at the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville would walk picket lines starting Friday if the contract dispute was not resolved. But the UAW said in a statement Wednesday that a deal had been reached, ending the strike threat. The tentative agreement addresses health and safety issues, ergonomics, the company’s efforts to reduce the number of skilled trades workers, and other issues, the union said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Head of Fukushima plan chided for water leak

Japan’s industry minister summoned the president of the utility that runs the Fukushima nuclear power plant to his office Wednesday and chided him for a radioactive water leak at the plant earlier this month. Mishaps related to the massive amount of contaminated water at the tsunami-damaged Fukushima Daiichi plant are especially sensitive while the government tries to get support for discharging treated wastewater into the sea — a process that will take decades and has worried people inside and outside Japan. — ASSOCIATED PRESS