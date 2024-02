On Tuesday, Governor Maura Healey escalated the state’s response to the financial crisis involving Steward Health Care — a dillema that has threatened the operations of the system’s nine Massachusetts hospitals and sent patients, employees, and vendors reeling.

In a two-page letter to Steward’s CEO, Ralph de la Torre, Healey demanded the company “immediately disclose” audited financial statements, giving the Dallas-based firm a deadline of Feb. 23 to do so.