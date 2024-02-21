New cannabis trade group launches in Massachusetts

A new cannabis trade association, the Massachusetts Cannabis Coalition, launched Wednesday with the support of 30-some marijuana businesses statewide and a seven-person board of directors, which includes big-name brands like Theory Wellness and Good Chemistry.

Founder and executive Ryan Dominguez said the coalition is a first-of-its-kind effort to unite Massachusetts cannabis entrepreneurs of all kinds under one umbrella.

“Until now, there has not been a united voice,” he said. “Legislators are not always sure where to go for feedback on policy efforts. We need to get together.”