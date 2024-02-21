New cannabis trade group launches in Massachusetts

A new cannabis trade association, the Massachusetts Cannabis Coalition, launched Wednesday with the support of 30-some marijuana businesses statewide and a seven-person board of directors, which includes big-name brands like Theory Wellness and Good Chemistry.
Founder and executive Ryan Dominguez said the coalition is a first-of-its-kind effort to unite Massachusetts cannabis entrepreneurs of all kinds under one umbrella.
“Until now, there has not been a united voice,” he said. “Legislators are not always sure where to go for feedback on policy efforts. We need to get together.”
The group’s top priority, he said, is representing the interests of cannabis businesses at a difficult time in the industry. The Cannabis Control Commission reported earlier this month that Massachusetts saw record-breaking cannabis sales in 2023. But the state continues to struggle with an over-saturation of dispensaries, and many smaller operators are grappling with the threat of closure, added Dominguez, also a member of the state’s Cannabis Social Equity Advisory Board and founder of Mass CultivatED, a nonprofit that trains people with criminal records to work in the marijuana industry.
”This coalition is unique due to our members’ comprehensive understanding of the local market, diverse membership, and collaborative approach to create a unified voice for the industry,” said Jeff Herold, CEO of Garden Remedies and a coalition board member.
