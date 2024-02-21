Steward Health Care’s landlord tries to distance itself, but lends more money

The latest announcement, made in a news release discussing Medial Properties Trust’s financial results, is another indication that changes may be coming to the nine Massachusetts locations that Dallas-based Steward has been struggling to keep afloat.

Medical Properties Trust, a publicly traded real estate investment firm that owns much of the real estate where Steward operates, told investors it is seeking to minimize its dealings with a company that in recent years has become deeply integrated into its portfolio.

The landlord for Steward Health Care said Wednesday that it is looking to sell off properties where the struggling hospital company operates or find new medical systems to provide services at those locations.

“We are encouraged by the amount of interest received to date from other hospital operators for these mission-critical facilities, and we expect this real estate portfolio will either resume its contributions to earnings or become additional sources of liquidity as the year progresses,” Edward K. Aldag, chief executive of Medical Properties Trust, said in the news release.

Steward, a privately-held, for-profit health care company, reveals relatively little about its finances. Filings and other statements by Medical Properties Trust have been crucial in alerting the public to Steward’s increasing struggles. It was a January disclosure by the real estate company, for instance, that revealed that Steward had fallen behind on rent and would look to offload some of its hospitals.

In the latest release on Wednesday, Medical Properties Trust said it was working with some of Steward’s other lenders to negotiate a temporary bridge loan of $37.5 million.

Medical properties said it had already funded $20 million of the loan to Steward.

The real estate firm did not say whether the funding was the same as the bridge financing Steward had announced in early February, which Steward said would give it a lifeline as it sought to transfer ownership or sell some of its hospitals. On an earnings call, MPT described the financing as in addition to a $60 million bridge loan it announced in January.

“Any subsequent loan fundings would be contingent on Steward achieving further significant milestones that optimize the amount and timing of recoveries” for MPT and other lenders,” the release said.

Fraser Perring, co-founder of short-seller firm Viceroy Research, which has undertaken a campaign against Medical Properties Trust, questioned why Medical Properties Trust would advance Steward more money when Steward hasn’t made full rent payments for months.

“It’s abundantly clear Steward was solely reliant on Medical Properties Trust, as a going concern,” Perring said in an interview.

MPT had already written off hundreds of millions of dollars from Steward’s operations, including a $154 million write off of rent, including deferred rent on Norwood Hospital (closed since 2020 due to flooding), and an $81 million write off of interest on loans to Steward and a joint international venture by Steward and MPT.

Medical Properties Trust, based in Alabama, has owned Steward properties since Steward sold its underlying real estate to the company in 2016 for $1.25 billion. The sale prompted Steward hospitals to begin paying rent on properties it had once previously owned, and kicked off Steward’s national expansion.

State and federal officials have questioned that deal and others, given the payments it provided to Steward and its private equity founders Cerberus Capital Management. The state’s federal congressional delegation has pressed Cerberus for answers on how much money it made from its involvement with Steward, including from the sale of real estate assets to Medical Properties Trust.

Governor Maura Healey, in a letter to Steward CEO Dr. Ralph de la Torre, described the rents Steward was subsequently locked into as “perhaps usurious.”





Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her @ByJessBartlett.