Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Feb. 12) as reported to Mass Audubon.
The Western kingbird and lark sparrow continued at the Salt Pond visitor’s center in Eastham along with an Eastern phoebe, and the Western grebe also continued on Mashpee Pond.
Birds at Great Island in Wellfleet included an overwintering American oystercatcher, 29 black-bellied plovers, 71 ruddy turnstones, 420 sanderlings, and 850 dunlin.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 2 thick-billed murres, 115 razorbills, 17 common murres, a black guillemot, 5 black-legged kittiwakes, a glaucous gull, 24 Iceland gulls, and 11 tree swallows.
At nearby Provincetown Harbor there were 4 harlequin ducks, 2 Northern pintail, a red-necked grebe, a black guillemot, a thick-billed murre, 2 purple sandpipers, and a common raven.
Other sightings around the Cape included a rusty blackbird and 2 black vultures in Sandwich, a Northern shrike in Falmouth, 3 great egrets and a saltmarsh sparrow at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, a semipalmated plover in Hyannis, an American bittern in Eastham, and a lingering Northern waterthrush and 25 pine siskins in North Truro.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.