Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Feb. 12) as reported to Mass Audubon.

The Western kingbird and lark sparrow continued at the Salt Pond visitor’s center in Eastham along with an Eastern phoebe, and the Western grebe also continued on Mashpee Pond.

Birds at Great Island in Wellfleet included an overwintering American oystercatcher, 29 black-bellied plovers, 71 ruddy turnstones, 420 sanderlings, and 850 dunlin.