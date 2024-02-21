Here’s what Mark Wahlberg thinks about Ben Affleck’s DunKings ad with Tom Brady

Dunkin’ went full Boston with its star-studded Super Bowl commercial, bringing together Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Tom Brady to form the DunKings. But there’s one notable Bostonian who didn’t make the band: Mark Wahlberg.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wahlberg opened up about not being cast in the fan-favorite ad, which also featured appearances by Fat Joe, Jack Harlow, and Affleck’s wife, Jennifer Lopez. Wahlberg joked that he’ll have to talk to Affleck and Brady about the snub, while admitting that the spot was “pretty damn funny.”
“I didn’t get the call. Maybe the next time,” Wahlberg told Entertainment Tonight. “I could be in the sequel. They need the lefty? Just call me. Always on the bench waiting.”
Wahlberg’s latest comments echoed his remarks on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” last week, where he told the late-night host that he has “no idea” why he wasn’t enlisted to join the tracksuit-wearing boy band.
“I’m from the wrong side of the tracks, I think,” Wahlberg told Colbert. “I’m trying to work my way into [their] good graces.”
The Dorchester native called the commercial “very funny” and hopes that Affleck and company will give him “a call one of these days” to join the band.
“I’m still waiting patiently,” he said.
