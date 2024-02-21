Here’s what Mark Wahlberg thinks about Ben Affleck’s DunKings ad with Tom Brady

Dunkin’ went full Boston with its star-studded Super Bowl commercial, bringing together Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Tom Brady to form the DunKings. But there’s one notable Bostonian who didn’t make the band: Mark Wahlberg.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wahlberg opened up about not being cast in the fan-favorite ad, which also featured appearances by Fat Joe, Jack Harlow, and Affleck’s wife, Jennifer Lopez. Wahlberg joked that he’ll have to talk to Affleck and Brady about the snub, while admitting that the spot was “pretty damn funny.”

“I didn’t get the call. Maybe the next time,” Wahlberg told Entertainment Tonight. “I could be in the sequel. They need the lefty? Just call me. Always on the bench waiting.”