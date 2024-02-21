Meghann Fahy hits the North End, shows Cape Cod pride in Instagram photo with Leo Woodall

Fahy only included a smiley face, pizza, and blue heart emojis in the photo’s caption, as well as tagged Woodall, who jokingly replied in the comments, “Who is he?”

“The White Lotus” actress and Longmeadow native took to social media on Tuesday to share a sweet photo of her and the “One Day” star hugging and walking in Boston’s North End (though apparently not recently because no one in the picture is wearing a winter coat), with some fans in the comment section interpreting the post as a “hard launch” for their relationship.

Advertisement

The actress also showed off her Cape Cod pride in the photo, rocking a hoodie for the region’s beloved Pizza Shark restaurants.

“I grew up going to Cape Cod every summer with my family, so no matter where I travel it’ll always have a special place in my heart because I have so many memories there,” Fahy told the Globe in 2018 about her connection to Cape Cod.

While Fahy and Woodall, who both starred in season two of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” are seemingly “Instagram official” these days, the pair has played coy over their relationship in the past.

“I don’t kiss and tell, come on guys,” Fahy said during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in 2023.

Fahy and Woodall were recently spotted dancing together at an after-party for the Emmy Awards in January, according to People. Rumors of their relationship began to swirl in 2022 after Woodall shared a collection of photos on Instagram, including images of Fahy.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.