Could a Harvard botanist unlock the secrets of psychedelics in the Amazon?

Tantalizing references to the fungus could be found in the few pre-Colombian documents to escape the fires of the Spanish Inquisition, and were scattered across accounts of the New World written by the first European missionaries and explorers to visit it.

Some who ate the intoxicating mushroom “saw themselves dying in a vision and wept,” according to an account by a 16th-century Franciscan friar. “Others saw themselves being eaten by a wild beast; others imagined that they were capturing prisoners in battle, that they were rich . . .”

But in the centuries after the Spanish conquest, references to the mushroom became scarce. No modern Western botanist had ever seen it; some thought it was a myth. Perhaps, one influential botanist suggested in 1915, it was simply peyote, and descriptions of the mushrooms were part of a ruse concocted by the native peoples of the New World to mislead ruthless Spanish priests who sought to stamp out their rituals.

Richard Evans Schultes was a 21-year-old Harvard senior when he first learned of teonanácatl. It was 1936, and he came across a description while translating a 16th-century account of the Aztecs written by a Spanish naturalist.

Schultes, a botany student, was completing his senior thesis on peyote, after traveling to the American Southwest, participating in a healing ceremony with the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, and writing one of the first scientific papers to call attention to the hallucinatory effects of mescaline, the active ingredient in the intoxicating cacti.

Now, in a 400-year-old manuscript by Francisco Hernández de Toledo, a naturalist and physician who had visited the New World, Schultes glimpsed a worthy second act. If this mushroom existed, could he find it?

Schultes read everything he could about it, combing botanical journals for its mention, and searching out obscure accounts by other early explorers. He found passages that described holy men praying through the night before picking the mushroom at dawn, and serving it at a banquet to celebrate the coronation of the Aztec emperor Moctezuma in 1502. He read that guests who consumed the sacrament became wildly intoxicated, and had “visions believed to constitute divine advice concerning the future.”

Schultes became increasingly convinced that the mushroom was real. And then, a few months later, he had an unexpected breakthrough: He chanced upon an old letter in the United States National Herbarium, a repository for plant species in Washington, D.C. The letter from a Mexican botanist suggested the mushrooms were still consumed in religious feasts in the Sierra Juárez, a remote mountain range in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Schultes needed to see for himself. So in 1938, he boarded a Greyhound and headed south to Mexico City, then rode a rickety train 250 miles farther southwest, according to One River, a 1997 book by Wade Davis, an ethnobotanist trained by Schultes. There, he and a traveling companion bought mules, and set out up a steep mountain trail, climbing for hours, before descending into a lush, isolated river valley and arriving in a remote village of rutted dirt roads and white adobe houses. They’d reached Huautla de Jiménez, an ancient town inhabited by the Mazatec people.

It was there, weeks later, Davis writes, that a local merchant who’d agreed to help Schultes led a “thin, middle-aged man in threadbare clothes with a face that was all bones and eye sockets” to his door after a rainstorm. The man gingerly unwrapped a piece of newsprint protecting a large mushroom with a copper-colored cap, and a purplish hue around its gills. When Schultes asked the Mazatec man what they saw when they ate the mushrooms, he replied, “colors.”

Schultes handed the man a bundle of pesos, then joyfully noted his prized new acquisition in his notebook. Later that day, he wandered outside of the town, into the surrounding fields. He had been searching for the mythic mushrooms for a month, but there, just outside of town, they sprouted in every direction.

MORE THAN 80 YEARS after Schultes’s journey, the impact of a psychoactive breed of fungi now known as “magic mushrooms” is becoming clear. The key component that produces powerful mind-bending effects, psilocybin, has long been of interest to psychiatry. But research into its promising therapeutic uses ground to a halt in the 1970s, after the drug was adopted for recreational purposes by the Woodstock generation and fell into disrepute. It was banned and federal funding was frozen when President Richard Nixon declared his war on drugs.

Now, research is undergoing a remarkable renaissance (even as experts worry drug misuse could derail it again). In 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration granted “breakthrough therapy” status to the first of several clinical trials to evaluate the effectiveness of a combination of psychotherapy and psilocybin for major depression. The protocol, if approved, could be the biggest advance in psychiatry since Prozac.

Early results from other studies are promising. In a small 2020 study published in JAMA Psychiatry, the therapy was four times more effective than traditional antidepressants. Two-thirds of participants showed a more than 50-percent reduction in symptoms after one week. A follow-up found that almost 60 percent of patients were in remission from depression after a year.

An Aztec illustration showing a deity approaching someone ingesting a hallucinogenic mushroom. from Codex Magliabechiano

Those results come amidst sensational scientific revelations from the labs of prestigious universities. More research is needed, but psilocybin, a growing body of evidence suggests, kicks off a chemical cascade that floods the brain with molecular-level signals that cause individual brain cells to forge entirely new connections. Remarkably, some evidence suggests it also seems to cause the brain to grow new neurons. This suggests that the drugs, properly harnessed, could lead to new treatments not only for intractable psychiatric disorders, but also for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and ALS.

There is a “reboot effect,” says Jerrold Rosenbaum, an expert on mood disorders and a psychiatrist-in-chief emeritus at Massachusetts General hospital, who in 2021 launched the Harvard-affiliated Center for Neuroscience of Psychedelics at MGH. “You see the dramatic changes in connectivity — parts of the brain talk to other parts that don’t usually, while other parts disconnect.”

All of this has catalyzed a biotech gold rush. By some estimates, more than 1,000 patent applications have been filed by companies hoping to develop safer, more effective or faster derivatives of known psychedelics, with roughly 400 involving psilocybin. Between 2019 and 2022, investors poured almost $3 billion into companies hoping to cash in on a coming psychedelic trend. With that success has come a kind of cultural rehabilitation, thanks to the publication of best-selling books written by Michael Pollan and others and a series of documentaries on Netflix.

“There’s been a massive change in attitude,” says Thomas Insel, former director of the National Institute of Mental Health, who was among the experts to argue psychedelics should be reconsidered. “It’s a change of attitude not only from scientists, but from investors and increasingly from the general public.”

FOR ALL OF THE PROMISE of psilocybin, teonanácatl was only the first and most famous of Schultes’s findings. In the decades that followed, he would embark on a series of expeditions into the Amazon, where he would cultivate relationships with medicine men, or shamans, and help pioneer a new field known as ethnobotany that seeks to understand the relationship between native cultures and their use of plants. Eventually he would identify and document the use of more than 2,000 medicinal plants and collect 24,000 specimens, more than 300 of them new to Western science, which served as the basis for more than 450 scientific papers and 10 books.

Now Rosenbaum’s center at MGH is pursuing a tantalizing idea. Could teonanácatl turn out to be just the beginning of what Schultes might have to offer the burgeoning field of psychedelic medicine?

Stephen Haggarty in the lab at MGH’s Center for Genomic Medicine. Webb Chappell for The Boston Globe

With the support of Rosenbaum, Stephen Haggarty has been reexamining Schultes’s prolific scientific output and that of his many disciples. He has already identified more than 50 psychedelic plants used by Amazonian shamans and healers elsewhere that have never before been studied in a lab setting.

“Schultes laid the foundation for pretty much every drug that the pharmaceutical industry is interested in right now in the psychedelic field,” says Haggarty, a Harvard Medical School neuroscientist and chemical biologist in the departments of Neurology and Psychiatry at MGH. “But the exciting part to us is to recognize in his literature, and that produced by those he trained, there’s this amazing legacy of other psychedelic plants that are understudied or not studied at all.”

Rosenbaum and Haggarty have big plans for those plants. Haggarty plans to clear out a forgotten greenhouse on the roof of MGH and fill it with plant varieties identified by Schultes during his travels through the Colombian Amazon and other corners of the globe, both those he has already grown, and those he hopes to find again by following Schultes’s lead.

“We want to bring them back to life,” Haggarty says. “We want to study their genomes. We want to understand how it is that these plants can take light and biosynthesize molecules that can control human consciousness.”

Schultes, who died in 2001, had always hoped other scientists would continue his work, and left a long record of documentation to pave the way. In 1991, before scientists had any evidence the drugs could prompt the growth of new brain cells, Schultes wrote a list of 25 plants he believed, based on their uses in the Amazon, might be useful for treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. These include Unonopsis veneficiorum, a small tree, the leaves of which are dried and mixed with food for “old people who forget how to talk,” as Schultes’s hosts told him. And Galactophora crassifolia, a plant that in parts of Colombia is mixed with latex, warm water and sugar to “give to children who have a condition of uncontrollable shaking of the head.” Most of the 25 plants have never been studied. None of them have been studied the way Haggarty intends to.

In a fluorescent-lit laboratory on the campus of MGH’s Center for Genomic Medicine, Haggarty is growing “mini-brains,” consisting of tens of thousands of lab-grown neurons, derived from stem cells that come from reprogramming skin samples provided by human volunteers. He plans to expose these small colonies of neurons to active compounds isolated from the plants he is growing. High-powered microscopes and advanced imaging technologies, along with machine learning techniques, will let his team precisely map the vast latticework of connections, known as synapses, among the different neurons in these mini-brains — and document how they change after exposure to different psychedelic compounds.

An incubator with glass containers housing “mini-brains,” cerebral organoids, at a laboratory on the campus of MGH’s Center for Genomic Medicine. Webb Chappell for The Boston Globe

Before he applies these new tools, however, Haggarty will need to rely on an old one. He has been immersing himself in the many books and writings detailing Schultes’s adventures, and the dense body of scientific literature they produced, getting ready to chart his own course.

IN 1941, THREE YEARS AFTER he returned from Mexico bearing that trove of mushrooms, Schultes took a leave from Harvard and set out for the Amazon. He had won a grant to study the arrow poisoners of Southeastern Colombia, and planned to stay for a semester or two. But fate would intervene.

“I went to Colombia for a year and I stayed thirteen,” he later told the journalist Margaret B. Kreig.

Soon after Schultes’s arrival, World War II broke out. And when Schultes went to the American Embassy and tried to enlist, he was given a different assignment: The Japanese had seized the rubber plantations across Southeast Asia. Schultes was dispatched back into the Amazon to seek out new, disease-resistant, high-yielding strains of the essential strategic warfighting material. It was the ideal position from which to continue his pursuits of native medicines.

A tall, muscular figure, who wore a pith helmet, Schultes “hiked and paddled through Amazonia for months at a time,” The New York Times wrote in a 2001 obituary. In the north, he roamed through areas with table-top mountains studded with emerald green triple canopy jungle and rugged cliffs, home to some of the greatest concentrations of pre-Colombian cave paintings in the world. In the south, he explored the forested lowlands where the Putumayo River, one of the longest tributaries of the Amazon River, runs from Colombia into Ecuador and Peru.

His supplies included a “single change of clothing, a camera and film, a hammock and blanket and a machete and clippers for plant collecting,” according to the Times. Inside his camera case, he carried a syringe and snakebite serum. For food, he carried only cans of instant coffee and baked beans. Mostly, he lived off the food offered by his hosts: ground manioc roots, fish, game, grubs, fruit, and chicha, “a drink made from fruits chewed and fermented by spittle,” as the paper described it.

Between 1941 and 1954, he would live with two dozen tribes. He collected tens of thousands of plants, among them more than 3,500 specimens of Hevea, the tree family that produces latex; 7 tons of rubber tree seeds, each one the size of pecan; and made the first detailed studies of the ayahuasca vine.

He’d also, according to Kreig, lose himself in the delirium of malaria, endure 25 wasp stings on his face and neck, nearly die from a severe vitamin deficiency, narrowly avoid plane crashes, and, on two occasions, come face to face with jaguars. (“Luckily they were as startled as I was,” he told her.)

Schultes being administered a dose of Amazonian tobacco in Colombia in April 1952. from The Estate of Richard Evans Schultes / Govinda Gallery / the Amazon Conservation Team

“Schultes always said that anyone who had adventures just hadn’t planned their expeditions,” Wade Davis says. “But if you look at the way that he came to know that forest, the number of times he was nearly killed, the number of times he had malaria, hepatitis, that’s not exactly true.”

For many of the tribes Schultes encountered, traditional medicines were a deeply ingrained part of the culture, and also profoundly spiritual.

Silveria Tera Akami Garcia, a member of the Muinane tribe which lives along the upper Cahuinarí river in the Colombian Amazon, says the Muinane believe that the medicines they use come from the great creator and have existed since the world began. To find out how to cure ailments, wise men enter a trancelike state at night until the spirit tells them what plants to use for healing. The next day the shaman goes to look for them.

“Traditional medicine is very different than Western medicine, which is blood samples, heart, tension, bone, radiology,” Akami Garcia says.

SCHULTES NEVER DOUBTED the promise of traditional medicine. In the Amazon, Indigenous forest dwellers had endured a long history of mistreatment at the hands of conquistadors, missionaries, and rubber barons, who throughout the 19th century were notorious for the exploitation of the locals as rubber workers. But Schultes discovered that, when he made clear that he was searching for plants to use as medicines, they welcomed him.

“So many natives have experienced the white man’s patronizing and even deprecating brushoff, so far as their medical practices are concerned,” he once explained, “But when they find that you are sharing their views, some lively discussions ensue. I frequently was permitted to watch the treatment of disease by witch doctors; this led to information about plants employed as styptics, as snakebite remedies, in treating eye diseases and burns, in loosening teeth — even plants which they believe are effective as oral contraceptives.” He added, “They respond in kind when treated as human beings.”

Participating in their rituals also helped. In one photograph from the era, described by Kreig, he appears bearded and barefoot, his chest and arms painted in intricate designs, as he inhales a narcotic snuff for a Yacuna Indian dance ceremony. He consumed ayahuasca, or yagé, on more than 20 occasions, Davis says. He also learned to chew the toasted leaves of the coca plant — from which cocaine is extracted — which he found helpful when food was scarce and he needed to work.

In accounts detailing Schultes’s travels, Harvard’s Haggarty has found plenty of promising candidates for future study. Each is backed by extensive notes and scientific papers prepared by Schultes or his students. At the top of Haggarty’s wish list is a vine called Tetrapterys methystica, a species in a genus of plants not previously known to botanists to be psychoactive.

Schultes came across the vine in 1948. At the time he was deep in the jungle, and suffering from beriberi, a progressive, debilitating, potentially fatal condition caused by a deficiency of vitamin B1. The condition is marked by a numbness in the limbs, progressing to the degeneration of the nerves, paralysis, and eventually death. Schultes was headed up a river near the Colombian-Brazilian border hoping to reach a settlement where he could receive lifesaving treatment, and time was of the essence. But he decided that treatment could wait when he chanced upon members of the Macú, a nomadic tribe renowned for their knowledge of plants and their dexterity with poisons.

“Few in number, fearful and timid, virtually unknown, the Macú had eluded Schultes for some years,” Davis wrote.

Though Schultes’s feet were so numb that he needed makeshift crutches to walk, he hid his affliction, clambered out of his canoe, and engaged in vigorous trading to create good will, parting with cloth, machetes, scissors, and a prized aluminum pot. The decision paid off. That night, the Macú prepared a simple infusion of bark, creating a yellowish potion that induced a hallucinogenic intoxication as intense as any Schultes had ever experienced, lasting into the dawn. In the morning, Davis wrote, “his eyes still painted with the color, his mind swirling in the cool mist and scent of the forest, his body awkward and ashamed, he worked his way slowly along a trail to a small clearing where an old man who had danced all night revealed the source of the drug.”

It came from a climbing vine, similar to one that produces one of the components of ayahuasca. With the help of the shaman, Schultes gathered specimens for chemical analysis. But in the days that followed, his canoe capsized as it went over a rapid, and the bulk of the collection was lost.

The story — and the possibilities of the plants Schultes lost — are tantalizing. “We know that it must produce something different than in ayahuasca itself,” Haggarty says. “[Y]ou can tell that there’s a different molecule there. It’s exciting because it may have better therapeutic benefits than ayahuasca.”

But to reacquire samples will require fieldwork, and collaboration with those who still work in the Amazon and are in close contact with shamans.

Finding it would also bring renewed attention to the importance of preserving the traditional Indigenous cultures of the Amazon, which are increasingly under threat as commercial loggers, miners, and farmers move in. Mark Plotkin, a former Schultes student, has partnered with local Indigenous groups to push the Colombian government to grant broad protection to areas in the Amazon where Schultes did much of his work. His organization, the Amazon Conservation Team, has long advanced the idea that the best way to protect the rainforests that are vital in the fight against global warming is to protect the territorial rights of the people who have been its stewards.

As for the scientific potential, Jerrold Rosenbaum, who is heading the center, is optimistic, though he is well aware of the checkered history of psychedelics. “Those of us who were sentient in the late sixties and early seventies remember a lot of people who used a lot of these drugs and didn’t seem like they were doing all that well,” he says. “We need to be measured.”

But in recent years he became convinced that the potential is too great to ignore. Over decades working with patients suffering from mental disorders, Rosenbaum had been struck by one commonality: Many seemed trapped in a prison of “rumination,” unable to break out of bad thought loops.

Initially, he planned to study the phenomenon when he stepped down from his psychiatry post. He changed course in 2018, after attending a lecture at the urging of a colleague. The speaker showed slides of brain scans that suggested the drugs could modulate the activity of many of the same brain structures Rosenbaum knew were associated with rumination. He now believes the drugs have a remarkable ability to “unstick” patients trapped in negative thought patterns — one reflected in both subjective reports of patients in clinical trials, and in scientific tools designed to characterize brain activity.

“It’s quite clear that there’s still a lot of people who struggle, who aren’t getting better or are transiently better but not sustaining it, and that we need new therapeutics,” Rosenbaum says. “We know there are differences between the different psychedelic compounds. We don’t understand those differences, and we need to explore the neurobiological underpinnings of those differences and learn whether they have implications for differential therapeutic benefits.”

HAGGARTY AND HIS TEAM are still raising money to fund their project. It will help pay for the refurbishment of the greenhouse, lab experiments with neurons, and possibly even expenses for trips to the Amazon to study rare plants — like the one that tumbled overboard during Schultes’s bout with beriberi.

Haggarty is aware that if he does head south to retrace Schultes’s travels, in search of medicines that can only be found deep in the Colombian rainforest, he will have to grapple with a vastly different set of challenges than those faced by the legendary ethnobotanist when he first entered the Amazon in 1941.

Some changes are for the better. While Schultes, by all accounts, was deeply respectful in his dealings with the tribes, other Westerners had only profits in mind. Indeed, in the modern era, genetic material collected in the Amazon region has been used to produce everything from car tires to cosmetics to aspirin, and created untold billions of dollars in wealth, while Indigenous tribes whose knowledge often provided the basis for this wealth continue to live in poverty. Today there’s a word for that — some call it “biopiracy.”

Richard Evans Schultes in the Cerro Campana mountains in Colombia, in June 1943. from The Estate of Richard Evans Schultes / Govinda Gallery / the Amazon Conservation Team

In 1992, the United Nations created the Convention on Biological Diversity, a multilateral conservation treaty that is also designed to ensure the equitable sharing of benefits that come from genetic resources. The convention has since been ratified by every member state except the United States. That was followed, in 2014, with a supplemental Nagoya Protocol, designed to further ensure that local communities are treated equitably — a protocol Haggarty says will guide his explorations.

“You can’t just go to a country and bring back plants,” Haggarty says. “There’s a whole very important set of ethical, legal, and pragmatic considerations when working with Indigenous knowledge. In particular, appropriately honoring traditional knowledge and addressing issues around reciprocity, benefit sharing, and conservation is key.”

While the Amazon may hold enormous promise for the sick, that potential is fragile. Recent decades have seen massive deforestation, rampant illegal mining, drug trafficking, and, in Colombia, the rise of new insurgent groups who operate in the wilderness. The lure of modernity also exerts a strong pull.

“No one wants to listen to the traditional dialogue,” says Akami Garcia, who has been collaborating with Colombian botanists to build a library of traditional medicinal plants. “They are more focused on money, projects and work. In the past, our ancestors told us that the whites were going to corrupt the Indigenous people with money and that happened.” All of these factors pose threats to many of the Indigenous tribes still living in the rainforest who Schultes came to know. As the rainforest grows smaller, and the people who live in it come under threat, the shamanic plants, and the knowledge of how to use them, is disappearing.

“It’s not just that you need the knowledge, you need the forest,” says Daniel Aristizábal, ACT-Colombia’s Isolated Peoples Program coordinator, who has been working for more than a decade with Indigenous tribes in the areas Schultes traversed. “You could have the knowledge, but if you don’t have the forest, then you’re screwed. And then the other way around, you could have the forest, and if you don’t have the knowledge, you’re screwed as well.”

The Amazon, he says, is “a living lab.”

Adam Piore can be reached at adam.piore@globe.com.