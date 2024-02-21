My history with cancer makes me afraid to pursue a new relationship

I recently became very attracted to a nice gentleman who is a few years younger. We have mutual friends who think highly of him. I have known him for two years, and we have some interests in common and respect one another.

Q. I am 77 years old. I had a battle with breast cancer and had a mastectomy two years ago. I divorced a husband when I was 30, and it was the right thing to do because we were highly incompatible with different goals.

I am reluctant to be intimate because the cancer might return. He seems shy about intimacy and I can only guess at his reasons. He might be gay. Should I just accept that we are meant to be friends?

I truly love this fine man. There are different kinds of love. Is there any possibility that this relationship will thrive in the future? Sometimes I feel rejected; sometimes he might think I make him feel rejected. Cancer is a beast and loving someone when you doubt you will live longer than a few more years is something to take seriously.

– Reluctant

A. Cancer is a beast (I could use so many other words for the horror it brings).

I hope you found some good counseling/support groups during the process. If not, it’s never too late. It might help to hear others talk about how they’ve approached physical and emotional intimacy during and after treatment.

As for the guy, here’s the thing — he sounds lovely. He could be an excellent friend, or more. If he’s just a friend, maybe he can be a close friend who truly understands you.

From where I stand, it’s worth risking the status quo and saying, “Hey, I think you’re great. I wonder about the nature of our relationship because I have some romantic feelings for you. I’m also frightened because of what I’ve been through — and I have no idea how you feel. I’d love to talk about it so I can better understand how we might want to think of each other. No matter what, I’d love to know you better.”

Then get an answer. If he turns out to be a close friend, great. You can tell each other everything.

If he does want something romantic, maybe you can navigate the scariness of it together.

I suppose there’s a risk that asking questions will ruin what you have or make him go away . . . but if so, it’s for the best. You’re making room to be close to someone. You deserve to know whether he’s a good candidate for your attention.

I know this is scary, but what a time to be bold.

Good luck and keep us posted. We love follow-up letters.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Unless you have these conversations, you just can’t tell. Be open to asking him out and learning more about him. . . . Don’t go burying yourself before your time. JSMUS

I am sincerely sorry you are suffering this turmoil. But don’t cut yourself off from wonderful experiences because of what might happen. There’s a lovely line in a Luke Combs song, “Even if I knew the day we met you’d be the reason this heart breaks, oh, I’d love you anyway.” SEENITTOO

Do NOT go quietly. Be honest w/potential partners and let them decide for themselves. DOGSKI