Defense accuses Harmony Montgomery’s stepmom of crafting ‘crazy’ story to blame girl’s father for her death

While the prosecutors have said their case doesn’t hinge entirely on Kayla Montgomery’s account, it’s clear her word is central to the lead charge. She testified as an eyewitness to the beatings that prosecutors allege caused Harmony’s death. She said her husband struck the girl repeatedly after she soiled herself in the back seat of the car where the family of five was living after an eviction.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As closing arguments began Wednesday morning in Adam Montgomery’s second-degree murder trial for the 2019 death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery, his defense team sought to discredit his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, who took the stand for two days as the prosecution’s star witness.

Her testimony included stomach-churning details about hearing her stepdaughter’s final anguished moans, then seeing the defendant stuff the girl’s small body into a duffel bag and a series of hiding spots rather than notifying authorities. She said she helped him relocate and repackage her remains, fearing for her own safety and that of her two younger sons. She also testified that she doesn’t know where her husband disposed of Harmony’s body.

But public defender Caroline L. Smith said during closing arguments that Kayla Montgomery’s account was an implausible intermingling of truth with lies.

“Her story is crazy,” she said.

Smith argued no one could have gotten away with the beatings Kayla Montgomery accused her husband of carrying out in semi-public places, and no one could continue loving a man who would do what she said he did.

“There are reasons that women stand by their men, but not for that,” she said. “No one would stand by for that.”

Smith said Kayla Montgomery remained loyal to her husband, even helping to move and hide Harmony’s body, because she viewed him not as a threat but as her protector. She was a co-conspirator in the cover-up, and she alone knew how the girl had died, Smith said, urging the jury to rely on “common sense” to conclude the defendant had joined in his wife’s scheme to protect her by hiding the girl’s death and evade accountability.

The defense team already conceded Adam Montgomery’s guilt on charges of falsifying physical evidence and abusing his daughter’s corpse, but they are contesting the charges of second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and witness tampering. They have argued from the outset that Kayla Montgomery is an unreliable accuser who struck a deal to limit her own legal risk.

Harmony’s mother, Crystal R. Sorey, left the courtroom during Smith’s closing argument and appeared to be emotionally distraught. A victim advocate could be heard suggesting that she take a break at this stage of the proceeding.

Prosecutors rested their case on Tuesday, and the defense opted not to introduce any additional evidence on Wednesday, so the proceeding moved straight into closing arguments. Jury deliberations are expected to begin after prosecutors present their closing argument and the judge provides a detailed list of instructions. Including alternates, there are 14 women and 3 men on the jury.

Adam Montgomery wasn’t in the courtroom on Wednesday and hasn’t attended the proceedings for his own trial since the first trial of jury selection. Court records indicate he was offered a ride Wednesday morning from the New Hampshire Department of Corrections facility where he is being held, but he declined.

Regardless of the outcome at this trial, Adam Montgomery will spend decades in prison. In a separate case, a jury convicted him in June of stealing guns. He was sentenced in August to at least 15 years in prison on each of two counts of being an armed career criminal, with the prison terms to be served consecutively.

Adam Montgomery, who has pleaded not guilty, said in court last year that he did not kill his daughter.

This story will be updated.





