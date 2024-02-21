In an East Boston gym, soccer gives African refugees a taste of home

Sylla, 19, is passionate about soccer. He played as a child in his home village even though it got him in trouble with devout parents furious that he wasn’t studying the Koran. He made time to play while living with his sister in the West African nation’s capital, Conakry, amid protests against the country’s military junta. He had friends killed during the military’s violent responses to demonstrations, he said. When he came to Boston in October seeking asylum, he immediately wanted to know where he could play soccer. He hopes to play professionally some day, he said.

It was the kind of strike Alseny Sylla prided himself on. On the soccer fields at home in Guinea, his friends counted on his speed and forceful physicality. Now, he was in East Boston on a frigid February night, playing on a YMCA basketball court. The ball ricocheted off the head of the goalkeeper with a boom that echoed through the gym.

A quick, powerful kick sent the soccer ball streaking toward the net from the left sideline.

Mamadou Balde, Alseny Sylla, and Alseny Barry got ready for their games at the East Boston YMCA. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

This winter, Boston Health Care for the Homeless and Soccer Without Borders, an international soccer program for immigrant children and young people, are creating a soccer club for homeless young migrants like Sylla, who have time on their hands as they wait for their asylum applications to proceed.

Advertisement

None of the 3,700 migrant and asylum-seeking families who have flooded into Boston, straining the city’s capacity to provide shelter and care, can receive work permits until six months after those asylum applications have been filed. Traumatic pasts, deeply uncertain futures, and a present filled with very little to do contribute to malaise and depression, said staff with the Boston Health Care for the Homeless program.

“I just think so much of when they come here is focused on surviving,” said Mara Quinn, the youth and young adult care coordinator for the program. “But thriving is so critical.”

Advertisement

While it seeks funding to start the program for homeless migrants, the health provider has been inviting Guineans applying for asylum to participate in games and scrimmages hosted by the local chapter of Soccer Without Borders in East Boston. The activity provides the men with exercise, a powerful antidote to social isolation, and builds a network for new arrivals to the country.

Soccer Without Borders keeps its program active in the winter by scheduling events in indoor basketball courts. Because the playing space is so much smaller than an outdoor field, they use nets and balls smaller than regulation size. The organization serves young people from around the world citywide, but participants in the East Boston program tend to be Latino youth who have been in the United States for a few years, and are more acclimated to this country than the recently arrived Guineans, said Bruno Contreras, the organization’s Massachusetts hub director.

“It’s kind of like the beauty of a different stage,” Contreras said. “The new arrivals, they’re more quiet, they just want to play.”

Soccer’s shared language quickly overcame the players’ communication barriers.

Alseny Barry (left) controlled the ball with pressure from his countryman, Alseny Sylla during their game at the East Boston YMCA. They are from Guinea and recently began participating in a club soccer league for teens and young adults. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Another of the five Guineans playing in the scrimmages, Alseny Barry, 20, kicked a shot that just nicked the side of a goal and bounced away. More than two dozen teens and young adults in the gym burst into yelps and applauded the effort.

Advertisement

“It’s my first time playing with people I don’t understand, but I am getting used to it little by little,” said Barry, who arrived in Boston in November, through an interpreter.

In Guinea, running water and electricity aren’t consistently available everywhere. Communication with family is spotty due to unreliable phone lines. Politics can be deadly. The country had a long history of authoritarian regimes dating back to its independence from France in 1958, according to the CIA World Factbook. Elections 13 years ago seemed to offer a new chance at democratic government, but turmoil in 2021 led to another military coup.

Mamadou Balde, 23, played in the scrimmage wearing pants adorned with Guinea’s green, red, and yellow national colors. His mother is a leader of a women’s opposition group, the 23-year-old said, and he himself was active in the country’s opposition party.

“I had a lot of death threats on me,” said Balde, who also came to Boston in November, explaining why he hopes to gain asylum in the United States.

Sylla also said he feared for his life after participating in protests.

“We wanted to have a president that the people chose,” he said.

Arbitrary arrests and torture of political opponents were common in their home nation even before the 2021 coup, the Guinean men said, a claim State Department documents support.

The Guineans didn’t know each other before they began participating in the soccer club about a month ago. But they bonded quickly over the game and shared experiences at home.

Advertisement

Alseny Sylla sat on his friend Mamadou Balde as he tried to do pregame push ups before their games at the East Boston YMCA. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“I have become friends and practically brothers with two other boys from Guinea,” Sylla said.

As they waited for their scrimmage to start, Sylla and Barry leaned against the wall side by side, laughing and joking. When Balde twisted his ankle during a play, Sylla dashed onto the court to help him stretch out his foot.

Balde had sprained his ankle, he learned the next day. Even so, the injury was worth it for the chance to play his beloved game in the midst of so much uncertainty.

“Only football makes me forget the difficult things that I have experienced in my life,” he said. “When I am on a football field I have the impression that I am the happiest person in the world.”

Mamadou Balde shot on goal during his game at the East Boston YMCA. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Jason Laughlin can be reached at jason.laughlin@globe.com. Follow him @jasmlaughlin.