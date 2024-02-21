Armando Martinez has devoted a lifetime to activism, organizing

It was the scores of Hispanic children hanging out downtown during school hours in the late ‘60s that caught Armando Martinez’s eye and concern and hooked him on a lifetime of activism and community organizing.

For Black History Month, the Globe is featuring profiles on the living civil rights leaders who were named Boston "heroes" on the 1965 Freedom Plaza that surrounds the Embrace sculpture.

The young Emerson College graduate teamed up with a nun, Sister Francis Georgia, to identify the children and form a task force to figure out why the kids weren’t in school. They learned that the majority were from Puerto Rico, the children of farm workers, and did not speak English.

“There were no English programs, and children were going to school, sitting in classes and didn’t understand what was going on,” said Martinez, who is of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent and grew up in Pawtucket, R.I.

Martinez, now 84, said he “was given the honor of starting” the Migrant Education Council in 1969, which created a bilingual summer program for the migrant children. “And that’s where my work started,” he said.

The next year, Martinez helped found The Puente Fund to support Puerto Rican youth through employment placement services or college assistance.

A year after that, Martinez worked with the Association Pro Constitutional Rights of Spanish Speaking to pressure the Legislature into passing the first bilingual and special education laws in the nation, known since 1971 as “Chapter 17A.”

“I’ve done a lot,” said Martinez, who lives in Brighton. “But what I’ve done is not so important as what has inspired me to think the way I do.”

That inspiration comes from a higher power, up above, fueled by the prophet of Martinez’s generation — Martin Luther King Jr.

“At a time when our nation needed a voice that could inspire the multitudes, he appeared,” Martinez said. “And to have lived at that time was the greatest blessing that my generation had.”

The equality-seeking, anti-war, flower-child era “absolutely” spoke to Martinez, he said.

“It was a great generation; it gave us a purpose for living, all those issues,” Martinez said.

Martinez said he crossed paths with King at a church service when he attended the 1963 March on Washington.

Being in King’s “energy field” was “unbelievable,” Martinez said. “It was just awe-inspiring.”

“There was an aura and an energy around him, and you could tell he was exceptional,” Martinez said. “When he opened his mouth and spoke, you could tell that these words came from God; God had inspired him to say these things.”

“Lack of truth, lack of love, lack of justice, lack of equality, these things all have to do with God,” Martinez said. “And he inspired us to think about these things.”

Seeing the “magnificent” Embrace sculpture on Boston Common is “truly a blessing to our city to be able to walk by it and be reminded of such a great spirit in our midst,” Martinez said.

Martinez said he was shocked, surprised, and humbled when he learned that he had been named a “hero” to be included with so many worthy beings honored at the 1965 Freedom Plaza.

“I resorted to prayer,” Martinez said, “to thank God for making me feel worthy of my existence.”

