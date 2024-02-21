Pleasant days on tap before rain moves in late Thursday

Our next storm system has slowed slightly, which means clouds and rain chances will stick around into the day on Friday. The first round of precipitation will occur during the early morning, with more expected to fall during the afternoon and early evening. Expect the rain to be intermittent throughout the day.

Sunshine will stick around for the next couple of days in the Boston area. The air will remain chilly on Wednesday, with high temperatures falling short of 40 degrees. Temps will moderate into the middle 40s on Thursday.

Skies were sunny across the region on Tuesday with temperatures 5 degrees below average. Without much wind, the late February sun almost felt spring-like.

Advertisement

Rainfall totals will reach a quarter of an inch. While the amount of rain is relatively insignificant, many locations in Southern New England have already experienced the top 10 wettest winter on record.

This winter's total precipitation rankings. NOAA

As the precipitation begins early Friday morning, a few wet snowflakes are possible, but snowfall accumulations are not expected. Even with the clouds and occasional rain, temperatures will return to the mid and high 40s on Friday. With this round of precipitation falling primarily in the form of rain, our chances for a significant snowfall keep decreasing as time rolls on. In case you are keeping track, Boston’s average last 1 inch of snow for the season is approximately one month away on March 17.

Upcoming rainfall through Friday night. College of DuPage

Clouds will clear in time for the weekend. Temperatures will start off cool in the mid-30s on Saturday but a gusty breeze will make it feel even colder, with windchills in the 10s and 20s for much of the day. As those winds diminish on Sunday, temperatures rebound into the low 40s during the afternoon.

Along with a top 10 wettest winter on record, many locations in New England are experiencing a top 10 warmest winter on record. Temperatures early next week will climb back above the average high and return to the low 50s. Even warmer weather will return by midweek. The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center outlook for the last few days of February shows a high likelihood of above average temperatures to end the month.

Advertisement

It will be turning warmer next week with above-average temperatures likely. NOAA

Globe meteorologist Dave Epstein is on vacation. Meteorologist Chris Gloninger is a senior scientist in climate and risk communication at the Woods Hole Group. He can be found on social media @ChrisGloninger.