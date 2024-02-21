fb-pixelBox truck rollover reported in Harvard Skip to main content

Box truck rollover reported in Harvard on Interstate 495 southbound; delays reported

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated February 21, 2024, 20 seconds ago
Overturned box truck on 495.Boxboro PD

A box truck rollover crash in Harvard on Interstate 495 prompted the closure of multiple travel lanes Wednesday afternoon along with a warning from officials to expect heavy travel delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

The crash occurred on Interstate 495 southbound near the Stow Road bridge in Harvard near the Boxborough line, State Police said via X, formerly Twitter, at 1:17 p.m.

“No injuries,” said State Police. “Heavy traffic delays are expected for the next several hours. Motorists should seek alternate routes.”

Boxborough police posted photos to Facebook of the overturned box truck propped against a guardrail.

“The Boxborough Police Department is currently working a serious motor vehicle crash in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police and Boxborough MA Fire Dept. on Interstate 495 southbound between exit 75 and exit 70,” police said. “Expect major traffic delays as recovery efforts are underway.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.


Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.

