Box truck rollover reported in Harvard on Interstate 495 southbound; delays reported

A box truck rollover crash in Harvard on Interstate 495 prompted the closure of multiple travel lanes Wednesday afternoon along with a warning from officials to expect heavy travel delays and seek alternate routes if possible.
The crash occurred on Interstate 495 southbound near the Stow Road bridge in Harvard near the Boxborough line, State Police said via X, formerly Twitter, at 1:17 p.m.
“No injuries,” said State Police. “Heavy traffic delays are expected for the next several hours. Motorists should seek alternate routes.”
Troopers and area firefighters are working a truck crash on Rt 495 south on the Stow Road bridge in Harvard near the Boxborough line. No injuries. Heavy traffic delays are expected for the next several hours. Motorists should seek alternate routes. #MATraffic #Rt495 pic.twitter.com/ZOtZktQzkJ— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 21, 2024
Boxborough police posted photos to Facebook of the overturned box truck propped against a guardrail.
“The Boxborough Police Department is currently working a serious motor vehicle crash in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police and Boxborough MA Fire Dept. on Interstate 495 southbound between exit 75 and exit 70,” police said. “Expect major traffic delays as recovery efforts are underway.”
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
