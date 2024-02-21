Box truck rollover reported in Harvard on Interstate 495 southbound; delays reported

A box truck rollover crash in Harvard on Interstate 495 prompted the closure of multiple travel lanes Wednesday afternoon along with a warning from officials to expect heavy travel delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

The crash occurred on Interstate 495 southbound near the Stow Road bridge in Harvard near the Boxborough line, State Police said via X, formerly Twitter, at 1:17 p.m.

“No injuries,” said State Police. “Heavy traffic delays are expected for the next several hours. Motorists should seek alternate routes.”