Former foster children, advocates want a say in who leads the state’s child welfare agency

“We’re asking for an overhaul of the system,” said Tatiana Rodriguez, a former foster child and executive director of Family Matters First, an advocacy organization with chapters in the Boston region and Western Massachusetts that organized the rally.

Linda Spears, DCF’s commissioner for eight years, left the job in September , and her position is yet to be filled.

Dozens of youth advocates marched on the State House Wednesday afternoon to demand a role in selecting the new leader of the Department of Children and Families.

In a letter to Governor Maura Healey, the organization also demanded a more transparent selection process for a new commissioner and that DCF address the racial and economic disparities in the child welfare system.

Data show DCF disproportionately interacts with children who are Black and Latino and with poorer families. As of last year, Black and Latino children were more than twice as likely as white children to be placed by DCF in foster homes or other residences. The Office of Health and Human Services has acknowledged that professionals such as teachers, doctors, and child-care providers who are required to report suspected instances of neglect and abuse sometimes misinterpret symptoms of poverty as child abuse.

DCF did not respond to a request for comment on its commissioner selection process or the demands in the letter. But Mary McGeown, an undersecretary in the Office of Health and Human Services, agreed in an email last week to meet with representatives from Family Matters First.

Rodriguez’s passion for reforming DCF stems from her own experience in foster care. As a child, she reported drug use in her home to the child welfare agency with the hope it would improve her situation. Instead, she said, she was placed with a foster family. The process, she said, eventually severed her not just from her birth family but also from her culture and community for most of her teenage years.

“I was with a white family,” she said. “I missed my Spanish food, my traditions.”

Rodriguez would like to see people like herself affected by DCF get a say in the agency’s decision making.

Another speaker at the demonstration, Sarah Caiazzo Pyke, 19, described her experience in DCF’s care as a form of kidnapping. She was removed from her home when she was 16 after her sister’s therapist reported her family to DCF, which Caiazzo Pyke described as unwarranted. She has diabetes and said she spent three weeks in Boston Children’s Hospital because DCF could not find a foster home qualified to care for someone with medical needs. She returned home after just two months, said Caiazzo Pyke, but the experience derailed her plans to go to nursing school and the progress she had made managing her mental health challenges, she said.

“It destroyed my mental health,” said Caiazzo Pyke, who carried a sign reading “We’re speaking, it’s time to listen” to the demonstration. “Removal itself was really traumatic.”

The experience gave her PTSD, she said, and she now advocates for others who experienced trauma in their interactions with DCF.

A few demonstrators entered the State House Wednesday afternoon, Rodriguez said after the event, and met with state senators and their staffs.

DCF, tasked with investigating reports of child abuse and neglect and overseeing the state’s foster care system, employs more than 4,100 people. The department handled more than 40,000 cases over the course of 2022, according to its most recent annual report, and the results of those investigations affected the lives of more than 86,000 children and adults. The letter from Family Matters First argued that a new commissioner who would wield enormous power should not be appointed without a transparent selection process.

Saithe Winspeare was part of a group of advocates for youth and foster children who marched to the Massachusetts State House to demand a say in selecting the next DCF commissioner Wednesday. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

“We have heard for too long that DCF is doing the best it can, that it needs more time, that we need more data, that it is too complicated to change anything or make things better, but we also must be patient,” the letter read.

The departure of Spears and other key figures in the state’s child welfare system could make 2024 a pivotal year for Massachusetts. Mike Dsida, who for 17 years led the Children and Family Law Division, is slated to step down this month. His replacement has not yet been named, according to the state public defenders’ office.

Amy Nechtem, chief justice of the Massachusetts Juvenile Court, is also due to retire this year after nearly a decade in the job.

Even as Family Matters First seeks a major overhaul in DCF this year, others call for a measured approach to reform. There is tension between those who fear the child welfare system is too quick to remove children from their homes and others who see children being allowed to remain with their birth parents in dangerous circumstances.

Maria Mossaides, the head of the Office of the Child Advocate, dismissed calls to eliminate DCF, which has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. In an essay this month for CommonWealth Beacon, an online news journal, Mossaides emphasized the need for more support for troubled families, speedier case processing, and better data reporting and communication between DCF and the juvenile court.

A greater emphasis on family support is one solution the demonstrators agreed is necessary. Rodriguez described her mother’s struggles with drugs as a problem, but one that didn’t cause as much harm as DCF’s response.

“My family needed help,” she said, “but my mother didn’t need to be punished.”

Jason Laughlin can be reached at jason.laughlin@globe.com. Follow him @jasmlaughlin.