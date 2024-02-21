A closer look at the merger between Rhode Island PBS and The Public’s Radio

The biggest local media story of 2024 could be the proposed merger of Rhode Island PBS and The Public’s Radio, and the new entity is already searching for a president and CEO to oversee the operation.

We know that the FCC has already approved the merger, and R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office is now reviewing the proposal. The AG’s office held a public hearing last night, and it has until July to approve or reject the plan (all signs suggest it will be approved).

If you’re a media geek, you should check out the full application here.

Full disclosure: Globe Rhode Island and Rhode Island PBS have a journalism partnership, but the Globe has no role in the merger.

Among the interesting tidbits in the 443-page application:

📺 Rhode Island PBS President David Piccerelli and The Public’s Radio CEO Torey Malatia will serve as interim co-CEOs while the search for a permanent president and CEO is underway. Separately, Piccerelli confirmed that he has applied for the permanent job. Malatia said he has not applied.

📻 PBS and The Public’s Radio have been formally discussing a merger since at least 2022 (informally, it’s been far longer). The Public’s Radio board voted to begin those discussions on Sept. 28, 2022.

📺 A new board for the merged entity will include 20 members, 11 from PBS and nine from The Public’s Radio. It’s unclear what will happen to “The Public’s Radio” name in the merger.

📻 It sounds like The Public’s Radio could move out of its leased space at 1 Union Station in Providence into the PBS headquarters at 50 Park Lane in Providence. The radio operation needs about 7,000 square feet of space, and PBS is considering reconfiguring its headquarters to accommodate its new friends.

📺 There has been talk of retention bonuses of up to $60,000 being paid to certain employees at both organizations to ensure a smooth transition. Someone cut Ian Donnis a check, please.

📻 In terms of financials, The Public’s Radio reported $3.5 million in revenue and $3.7 million in operating expenses in 2022 (the most recent audited year), and it had about $2.9 million in assets. Rhode Island PBS reported about $3.6 million in revenue and $8.8 million in operating expenses in 2022. PBS had $103 million in assets, thanks in large part to its $94.4 million spectrum sale in 2017.

