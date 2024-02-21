Driving violations on rise in Mass. for fourth straight year, officials say

The top three infractions included 275,356 speeding violations, 105,098 inspection sticker violations, and 97,806 violations for failure to stop or yield, the data shows.

Police issued a total of 808,069 citations covering 1,076,336 violations in Massachusetts last year, according to MassDOT data. A citation refers to the ticket police give a driver; multiple violations can be identified on a ticket.

Driving violations in Massachusetts increased for the fourth straight year in 2023, including more than 275,000 speeding tickets issued to motorists, according to the state Department of Transportation.

It says 68 percent of the citations issued last year were warnings, 10 percent were criminal violations, and the remainder were either civil infractions or for crimes resulting in an onsite arrest.

The combined 1.8 million citations and violations issued last year compares to 1.6 million in 2022, 1.4 million in 2021, and 1.3 million in 2020, according to the data. Those tallies included citation totals of 588,829 in 2020, 645,713 in 2021, and 722,981 in 2022.

Citations for distracted driving are on the rise too after the state’s hands-free cell phone law took effect in early 2020.

That year there were 29,662 citations issued for flouting the law, a figure that jumped to 44,582 in 2021, 51,423 in 2022, and 53,966 in 2023, according to the data.

“They’re really trying to do a lot of awareness around distracted driving, but we still continually see those numbers increase,” said state Merit Rating Board director Sonja Singleton during a Tuesday meeting of the panel, which falls under the RMV.

According to MassDOT, the hands-free law bars drivers from using electronic devices, unless they’re in hands-free mode. Drivers can’t read or view texts, images, or videos, unless the material’s helping with navigation, in which case the device must be mounted in an appropriate location.

Drivers also can’t make calls, except with the aid of technology such as Bluetooth. Any use of phones or electronic devices, even in hands-free mode, remains illegal for drivers under 18.

When then-Governor Charlie Baker signed the bill into law in 2019, he said it would prevent tragedies on the road.

Material from the State House News Service was used in this report. Material from prior Globe stories was also used.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.