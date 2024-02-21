Quincy woman arrested on drug, shoplifting charges at South Bay shopping center; allegedly caught with 40 grams of heroin

Taylor Lacorte, 35, who has a 16-page criminal record, now faces charges of trafficking more than 36 grams of heroin, possession of a class B substance, possession of a class B substance with intent to distribute, shoplifting, and trespassing, according to court records and a statement from the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

A Quincy woman was ordered held in lieu of $5,000 cash bail last week after she was allegedly caught carrying a bag containing more than 40 grams of heroin following a report of shoplifting at the Macy’s store in the South Bay shopping center in Dorchester, officials said Wednesday.

Lacorte pleaded not guilty to all charges at her arraignment Friday in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court, records show.

A judge revoked her bail on a pending case and set bail at $5,000 for the new charges. If released, she must stay away from South Bay and all Macy’s locations in Boston and must submit to random drug screening and substance abuse evaluation, and follow through with the subsequent recommendations, records show.

Lacorte has previously been convicted on multiple charges of shoplifting, breaking and entering, larceny, and credit card fraud and was wanted on outstanding warrants from Middlesex and Norfolk counties, prosecutors said. She is due back in court March 5.

Her attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

About 7:30 p.m. last Thursday, Boston police responded to a call reporting a shoplifter at the Macy’s at 8 Allstate Road, the statement said.

Lacorte allegedly had concealed a pair of sneakers valued at $89 and initially gave officers a false name, according to prosecutors. After police learned her real name, they found she had six outstanding warrants.

Macy’s staff members told police Lacorte had been caught shoplifting there numerous times and had been banned by the management, according to the statement.

As police arrested Lacorte, she allegedly flailed about and told officers that she was pregnant and she couldn’t breathe, prosecutors said. She was taken to a hospital, where police searched her and allegedly found a large plastic bag hidden inside her pants, according to the statement.

She allegedly began yelling and refused to acknowledge the bag, which then fell, prosecutors said. Police then saw the bag allegedly contained 33 smaller bags containing a total of 42 grams of a tan powder believed to be heroin, the statement said.

The bag also allegedly held powder cocaine, crack cocaine, and $310 cash, prosecutors said.





Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.