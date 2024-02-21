New England Aquarium officials announce 100th Epaulette shark born at facility

The male Epaulette shark, who hatched on Jan. 10, will be in the aquarium’s shark and ray rearing system for five to six months, the statement said. Then, when he’s big enough, he will join the other juveniles in the Science of Sharks exhibit.

“It’s a really exciting benchmark that shows how successful the program has been for the last nine to 11 years by providing animals not only for our own exhibits, but for other institutions too,” said Sarah Tempesta, manager of Interactive Exhibits at the Aquarium, in a press release.

The 100th Epaulette shark, also known as a “walking” shark, was born in January at the New England Aquarium, a “milestone” for the aquarium that breeds all their Epaulette sharks in-house, the New England Aquarium announced Wednesday.

Advertisement

Tempesta said Epaulette sharks are called “walking sharks” and are popular among visitors because “they walk more than they swim” at the bottom of the aquarium.

The sharks use their pectoral fins to “walk” around the bottom of the ocean and can even walk over short stretches of land, Tempesta said in a phone interview Wednesday. When the sharks are low on oxygen, they are able to shut down parts of their brain to “conserve energy” until they can walk or swim away, according to Tempesta and the press release.

The aquarium started breeding the Epaulette sharks, named after their large spots behind each pectoral fin which resemble military epaulettes, in 2009, the press release said.

Tempesta said the aquarium breeds the sharks so that they don’t have to take them out of the wild or fly them over the ocean from Australia, Tempesta said.

“They are endemic to Australia and New Guinea, so acquiring animals from that far away and shipping them is an environmental resource,” Tempesta said. “It’s also not just the travel and shipping, there’s benefits to reduce taking from the wild when we can.”

Advertisement

Epaulette sharks take five months to hatch and seven months to reach their full length, about 3 feet long, according to the press release. On average, four shark pups hatch each year at the aquarium, and there are currently 24 Epaulette sharks that call the New England Aquarium their home, Tempesta said.

The shark was hatched at the New England Aquarium on Jan. 10. New England Aquarium

The 100th Epaulette shark’s father is 22-years-old, the oldest Epaulette shark on record in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums studbook program, and has lived at the aquarium since 2008, the press release said.

The sharks are featured in the Science of Sharks exhibit where visitors can see a “snippet of their life progression,” Tempesta said. The embryos and eggs are in one tank, the juveniles “walk” in the tank next door, and the full grown sharks live one tank over, she said.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.