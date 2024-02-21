Cambridge firefighters respond to fire under train at Kendall MBTA stop on Red Line; shuttle buses in use

At 3:06 p.m., fire officials confirmed a “reported fire at Kendall MBTA. Fire companies are on scene investigating at this time. @CambridgePolice officers & @MBTATransitPD are on scene for traffic & pedestrian safety.”

Cambridge firefighters responded to the train fire at Kendall/MIT station on Main Street at 2:52 p.m., the Fire Department said via X, formerly Twitter.

A fire at the Kendall/MIT stop caused a partial shutdown on the Red Line on Wednesday afternoon, according to MBTA and Cambridge fire officials, with shuttle buses replacing trains at some stops as firefighters rushed to the incident.

According to T officials, flames were spotted shortly before 3 p.m. under the first car of a Red Line train on the northbound platform at Kendall and quickly put out by a T worker. No one was hurt, officials said, and a temporary bus shuttle between Harvard and Park was established while firefighters investigated and mechanical crews worked to remove the train.

MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said the train car that experienced the fire is part of the Red Line’s fleet built in the 1980s.

By 3:35 p.m. the fire had apparently been contained.

“There is no active fire at this time,” Cambridge fire officials said at the time. “CFD units are standing by with MBTA staff until the area can be safely re-energized. @CambridgePolice officers are remaining on scene for traffic & safety in the area.”

Fire officials said at 3:44 p.m. that firefighters were “clearing from the area.”

A request for further comment was sent to a Fire Department spokesperson Wednesday afternoon.

The T said via X at 3:31 p.m. that its Power Department was continuing “to inspect the affected area from earlier Fire Department activity at Kendall/MIT.”

Globe reporter Taylor Dolven contributed to this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.