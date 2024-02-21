Gabrielle Wolohojian, Healey’s former romantic partner, defends against ‘optics’ of Supreme Judicial Court nomination

But over the course of a nearly four-hour hearing, none of the council’s seven members directly asked her how she would approach cases involving Healey or the first-term Democrat’s administration — despite some publicly raising that as a concern .

Appearing before a state panel that must approve all judicial nominees, Wolohojian, 63, said there may be times she would recuse herself from cases if she does win a spot on the state’s highest court. Any decisions, she told members of the Governor’s Council, would be made on a case-by-case basis.

Gabrielle R. Wolohojian, an appellate court judge and the former romantic partner of Governor Maura Healey, defended her nomination to the Supreme Judicial Court, saying Wednesday that she followed the same process as any other candidate when Healey recommended her to the high court bench.

Wolohojian also did not address questions from reporters after the hearing, during which several council members indicated they planned to support her nomination. The council could hold a vote as early as next week.

Tara J. Jacobs, a North Adams Democrat who sits on the council, was the only member to address what she called the “elephant in the room,” lauding Wolohojian’s experience and judicial temperament, but saying her nomination raises questions about the appearance of conflicts or favoritism.

“There are optics here,” she said, “and it’s troubled me.”

Wolohojian said she applied for judicial openings under four administrations, including to the Supreme Judicial Court under both former governor Charlie Baker and Healey. Both times, she said, she underwent the same process, including interviewing with the governor.

Baker, a Republican, did not nominate Wolohojian among the seven new justices he appointed to the high court, which included Scott L. Kafker, Dalila Argaez Wendlandt, and Frank M. Gaziano, each of whom was among the roughly 180 people who attended Wednesday’s hearing at the State House.

“Sitting from my chair, I have done everything like every other candidate,” Wolohojian said. “I don’t know what else I can do, other than do the process that’s been really in place since the [Michael] Dukakis administration.”

Wolohojian later tried to avoid a throng of media before she stepped into a waiting elevator hand-in-hand with her mother. She declined to address questions from reporters about any concerns her past relationship with Healey could raise.

“I’m very proud to be here with my mother today,” Wolohojian said.

Wolohojian earned plaudits from an array of attorneys and others Wednesday, including members of the Governor’s Council while they quizzed her on recent Supreme Judicial Court decisions and the impact of artificial intelligence on the legal profession.

She brings decades of experience, including serving 16 years on the appellate court bench where she has authored 900 decisions and presided over roughly 2,700 cases, according to Healey administration officials.

A Columbia University School of Law graduate, she served as an associate independent counsel in the Whitewater investigation into former president Bill Clinton in the 1990s and was a partner at Hale & Dorr, the firm now known as WilmerHale, before then-governor Deval Patrick nominated her to her current judicial post.

“You are so qualified to be on this court,” said Eileen R. Duff, a Gloucester Democrat and council member. “I know it’s been controversial in some circles, but you know, A players hire A players.”

Healey introduced Wolohojian at Wednesday’s hearing, during which she spoke for roughly seven minutes and called Wolohojian “one of the state’s most respected judges” and well-suited to tackle complex civil and criminal cases.

“And I know that personally,” she said. “As I have said in the past, a personal relationship, and my personal relationship, with Judge Wolohojian should not deprive the people of Massachusetts of an outstanding SJC justice.”

Healey did not visibly interact with Wolohojian and left the hearing immediately after she concluded her remarks — a stark contrast to the confirmation hearing for her first Supreme Judicial Court nominee, Elizabeth Dewar, during which Healey lingered for hours to listen to testimony.

Jacobs, the council member, attempted to ask Healey a question but was stopped by Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, who chaired the hearing and told Jacobs to save questions for upcoming witnesses.

Speaking briefly to reporters afterward, Healey said it would ultimately be up to the council whether to approve Wolohojian’s nomination.

“There are no ethical issues with this,” she said.

Governor Maura Healey, pictured on the screen to the right, introduced Gabrielle Wolohojian (bottom left) during a hearing before the Governor's Council on Wednesday. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The nomination, however, has raised questions that veer far from Wolohojian’s credentials. Healey nominated her former partner of 12 years after leaning on a small group of mostly her current or former appointees to vet and identify picks for the high court — a much tighter circle than those her predecessors relied on to make their initial SJC picks.

Healey told reporters earlier this month that Wolohojian would not have to step aside from cases involving the governor’s office or the executive branch. Recusal is typically left to the discretion of each judge, though the state’s judicial code of conduct lays out circumstances where judges should be disqualified from hearing a case, including when they “cannot be impartial or the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned.”

It’s a decision Wolohojian has made before. She recused herself from handling all cases involving the attorney general’s office during the eight years when Healey was the state’s top prosecutor, a court spokesperson previously told the Globe. That included when she and Healey were still in a relationship and after they separated in 2019.

It was only when Andrea Campbell became attorney general last year that Wolohojian resumed hearing cases involving the AG’s office. Wolohojian does not currently recuse herself from cases involving the executive branch or its agencies, according to court officials.

Jacobs and other council members have also questioned whether, if approved, Wolohojian should hear cases involving Healey or her administration. One council member, Christopher A. Iannella, told the Globe this week that doing so could create an appearance of a conflict. But on Wednesday, he did not question Wolohojian about it and indicated he planned to approve her nomination.

Marilyn M. Petitto Devaney, a Watertown Democrat and council member, asked Wolohojian generally if there are any matters in which she would recuse herself.

“There certainly could be,” Wolohojian said, adding that it has to be based on a “case-by-case analysis” and warned there are also dangers in judges recusing themselves too often. “I have absolutely no interest, and never have, in sitting on cases I shouldn’t sit on — or not sitting in cases I should.”

John Pucci, a Springfield attorney who served on one of Baker’s Supreme Judicial Court nominating commissions, said while Wolohojian is extraordinarily qualified, her nomination creates a two-fold problem for the court.

Should she recuse herself from cases involving Healey or her office, it creates the potential for the court to deadlock, 3-to-3 on those decisions, “which would be a structural defect in the Court’s decision-making model,” he said.

“Should she not recuse herself in those cases, and join decisions favoring Healey’s side,” Pucci said, “there is a real risk of an appearance of bias, that the deck was stacked against the losing party because of a personal relationship.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.