R.I. Senator Frank Lombardo dies after battle with cancer

Governor Dan McKee has directed that all state flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we learned this morning of the passing of our friend and colleague Frank Lombardo,” the Rhode Island Senate said in a press release Wednesday morning.

Rhode Island state Senator Frank Lombardo III has died following a battle with bladder cancer. He was 65.

McKee, who said in a written statement Wednesday that he was devastated to learn of Lombardo’s death, also said the longtime Johnston Democrat “was a dedicated and passionate leader who worked to make Rhode Island a better place for everyone. While his legacy will live on, he will be deeply missed.”

Lombardo chaired the Senate Committee on Housing & Municipal Government, and was a member of the Senate’s committees on Commerce, Labor, and Rules Government Ethics & Oversight.

“Our Senate family is heartbroken,” said Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio in a statement. He remembered Lombardo, whom Ruggerio said died overnight, as “one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever had the good fortune to know,” and as ”a passionate and effective representative of his constituents [who] embodied the spirit of collegiality and service to which every member of the Senate aspires.”

Ruggerio said Lombardo displayed “dignity and courage” during his illness, and called him “an inspiration to us all.”

Senate Majority Leader Ryan Pearson also responded to the death of his colleague and friend.

“He never shied from giving tough feedback or challenging your thinking. That same spirit also extended to his adventurous hobbies where he challenged and beat me down every ski mountain he could complete with a lot of commentary about it,” Pearson said.

Democratic Party Chairwoman Liz Beretta-Perik reflected on Lombardo’s many years in office, and highlighted some of his accomplishments.

“First elected in 2010 to represent Johnston, Frank dedicated his public service to increasing transparency and accountability in our government,” Beretta-Perik said in an emailed statement. “Some of his most impactful work includes sponsoring the Small Business Friendliness Omnibus package in 2018; strengthening Rhode Island’s tax credit programs; developing electric vehicle charging station infrastructure; and maintaining the Central Landfill as part of the ‘Grow Green Jobs RI’ plan.”

Congressman Seth Magaziner , who represents Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, including Johnston, shared his condolences in a written statement, remembering Lombardo as “a tireless advocate for working people in Johnston and across Rhode Island.”

Lombardo was a graduate of Smithfield High School, and attended Rhode Island College, according to the General Assembly website.

He leaves his wife, Patricia, two children, Frank and Victoria, and grandchildren.

