Karen Read case shouldn’t be dismissed, prosecutors say in court filing slamming defense claims of police coverup

What began with Read’s lawyer maintaining shortly after her arrest that she lacked criminal intent in the death of her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O’Keefe, has morphed into “a national conspiracy theory premised upon the defendant’s variety of flawed, unfounded, and sensationalized claims,” prosecutors wrote Friday.

The filing in Norfolk Superior Court was the government’s written response to defense motions to dismiss the indictment and to disqualify District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office from prosecuting the case.

The filing came one day after prosecutors and defense lawyers had argued the motions before Judge Beverly J. Cannone in Norfolk Superior Court. Cannone has yet to rule on them.

Read, 43, of Mansfield, has pleaded not guilty to the charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of accident causing personal injury or death. She remains free on bail with a trial currently slated to begin March 12.

Prosecutors allege that Read backed her SUV into O’Keefe during the predawn hours of Jan. 29, 2022, outside a Canton residence after a night of heavy drinking.

She returned to the scene around 6 a.m. with two other women and found O’Keefe’s body in the snow and allegedly said at one point, “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” according to prosecutors.

But Read’s lawyers have maintained she’s an innocent victim of a sprawling law enforcement coverup. They assert that O’Keefe actually entered the Canton home owned by another Boston police officer, where he was beaten and also attacked by a German shepherd named Chloe before his body was planted outside the residence.

Authorities had submitted “evidence to a veterinary forensic laboratory that concluded there was no canine DNA associated with the swabs taken” from O’Keefe’s clothing in the area of his injuries, prosecutors wrote in the filing Friday.

That line tracked with a dramatic moment during Thursday’s hearing, when Cannone asked Read defense attorney David Yannetti if the court should expect canine testing to be part of the case.

Yannetti replied “no” without elaborating, a response that elicited murmurs and quiet gasps from spectators in the packed courtroom.

In Friday’s filing, prosecutors also touched on another key piece of evidence: records of Google searches on a phone belonging to witness Jennifer McCabe.

Computer forensic experts for the defense have alleged that a Google search was performed on McCabe’s phone at 2:27 a.m. on Jan. 29 for “hos [sic] long to die in cold” and subsequently deleted.

Prosecutors countered Friday that an expert from the company Cellbrite indicated that the defense had misinterpreted the data, and that the searches were actually conducted on the phone “at 6:23 a.m. and 6:24 a.m., when the defendant,” McCabe, and another woman were outside the Canton home “following the discovery” of O’Keefe’s body.

“Contrary to the defendant’s representations, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office has no bias or prejudice towards the defendant or personal stake in the outcome of this prosecution,” prosecutors wrote Friday. “As in any criminal prosecution, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office is motivated by what the evidence has shown and the interests of truth and justice.”

A request for comment was sent to Read’s lawyer’s Wednesday morning.

Court filings indicate federal prosecutors in Massachusetts have convened a separate grand jury to probe the state law enforcement investigation of O’Keefe’s death. Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office hasn’t commented publicly on the investigation; his office generally doesn’t confirm or deny the existence of ongoing probes.

“It appears the defendant is the sole source of information for the federal investigation surrounding this case as the US Attorney’s Office never requested a police report, photograph, sworn grand jury testimony, witness list, third-party record, or piece of evidence from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office or investigators from the Massachusetts State Police,” wrote Morrissey’s office on Friday.

The next hearing in Read’s case is slated for Feb. 26, records show.

Among Read’s staunchest champions is Aidan Kearney, a controversial blogger known as “Turtleboy” who’s written widely about the case, including several scoops about the federal grand jury probe, which prosecutors allege have come from Read’s defense team.

Kearney is charged separately with intimidating witnesses in the Read case and with assaulting a former girlfriend. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On April 23, prosecutors wrote Friday, Read through an intermediary sent a message to Kearney that read, “ ‘Not public: the feds have been involved longer than anyone is likely guessing’ and on April 28, 2003, the defendant expressed frustration as to why Mr. Kearney was not referencing the federal investigation more in his postings and offering additional information, emphasizing that it’s the US Attorney’s Office ‘they don’t shoot and miss — they have a case — and way more evidence than we do.’”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.