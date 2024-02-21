Pre-demolition of beleaguered Lighthouse Inn has begun in Narragansett

The Department of Environmental Management said it has begun pre-demolition of the vacant hotel, which is often referred to by a previous name, the Dutch Inn. The hotel has been the subject of a long running political and legal battle.

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Lighthouse Inn, once an icon and now an eyesore in Galilee, is about to come down.

“All legal parties to the ongoing litigation involving the site agree that demolishing the derelict motel is a positive step,” Michael Healey, a spokesman for the Department of Environmental Management, said in an email Wednesday.

The hotel, which is across from the ferry to Block Island, has sat vacant for years on Great Island Road in the Narragansett village of Galilee. A private company called PRI X once operated the hotel and now operates a parking operation in the vast lots around the hotel. In the past few years, the state, the town, and the developer have been at odds over what to do about the site.

Though it’s clear that the hotel will come down, it’s still unclear what will happen next. That includes questions about who will ultimately pay for the demolition of the hotel, and what will happen to the parking lots around it.

DEM owns much of the land in the area as part of its stewardship of the fishing industry and the port there. Businesses such as parking operations and hotels, for example, need to get leases from the state to operate. At a meeting on Friday, the State Properties Committee is set to take up an agenda item about the lease for the motel and parking lot site, Healey said.

“Once the demolition is complete, DEM will landscape most of the site, installing grass and picnic tables, and has immediate plans to use it as a public area for ferry patrons and other visitors to the Port of Galilee,” Healey said.

A representative for PRI X — a joint venture affiliated with two powerful developers, Procaccianti Companies and Paolino Properties — did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The town of Narragansett is set to take up the subject at a meeting Thursday. Some in town have advocated for doing more with the site than serving as a parking lot for people to sail away to Block Island and an attractive nuisance for a brood of stinky seagulls.

